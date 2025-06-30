iifl-logo
By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

CONCOR Proposes 1:4 Bonus Share Issue; July 4 Set as Record Date

30 Jun 2025 , 03:05 PM

Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) has proposed the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:4, meaning shareholders will receive one additional share for every four held subject to shareholder approval. The Navratna PSU has fixed Friday, July 4, 2025, as the record date to determine investor eligibility for the bonus allotment.

In a regulatory update, the company reiterated that this move follows its earlier postal ballot notice dated May 28, 2025, where it sought shareholder consent for the proposed bonus issue. If approved, the new equity shares will carry a face value of ₹5 each. With a current market capitalisation of nearly ₹45,000 crore, CONCOR is a prominent player in the rail-based logistics sector and features among the BSE 200 companies.

Final Dividend for FY25

Alongside the bonus share announcement, CONCOR has declared a final dividend of ₹2 per equity share for FY25. The company had earlier paid two interim dividends during the fiscal year ₹3.25 and ₹4.25 per share, respectively. The final dividend carried an ex-date of June 6, 2025.

Quarterly Earnings

CONCOR reported a subdued set of earnings for the March 2025 quarter, with consolidated net profit slipping by 1.6% year-on-year to ₹298.5 crore. The dip was attributed to weaker performance in its domestic logistics operations. Revenue from the domestic cargo segment declined roughly 10%, pulling total quarterly revenue down to ₹2,287.8 crore from ₹2,325 crore in the year-ago period.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

