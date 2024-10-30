Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.71
-1.25
10.74
-4.75
Op profit growth
-38.19
13.01
20.3
-7.19
EBIT growth
-45.55
-1.22
19.62
-11.05
Net profit growth
24.88
-62.28
25.07
-11.22
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.28
25.9
22.63
20.83
EBIT margin
11.88
21.45
21.44
19.85
Net profit margin
7.85
6.18
16.19
14.33
RoCE
7.19
14.09
15.06
13.24
RoNW
1.24
1.04
2.96
2.51
RoA
1.18
1.01
2.84
2.39
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.22
6.66
43.5
43.81
Dividend per share
5
3.6
17.1
17.1
Cash EPS
-0.79
-2.29
26.77
25.15
Book value per share
167.27
164.88
382.48
449.86
Valuation ratios
P/E
72.65
49.76
11.43
9.28
P/CEPS
-754.35
-144.31
18.58
16.17
P/B
3.57
2.01
1.3
0.9
EV/EBIDTA
26.27
9.28
15.41
14.86
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
38.85
43.14
Tax payout
-23.99
-10.17
-24.81
-27.83
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
9.24
7.13
4.24
3.74
Inventory days
1.43
1.51
1.41
1.28
Creditor days
-15.65
-17.17
-19.58
-17.82
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-17.8
-30.46
-255.89
-324.37
Net debt / equity
-0.17
-0.21
-0.2
-0.19
Net debt / op. profit
-1.69
-1.25
-1.3
-1.35
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-6.66
-4.84
-4.21
-3.15
Other costs
-77.04
-69.24
-73.14
-76.01
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Revenue for CONCOR rose to ₹2,287.7 Crore, benefiting from heightened logistics demand during the period.Read More
The exim (export-import) market also exhibited consistent increase, with volumes up 3.30% to 8.69 lakh TEUs.Read More
