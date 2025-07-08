iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

CONCOR Q1 Volumes Up 11% YoY; Domestic Segment Grows 9%

8 Jul 2025 , 04:13 PM

Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR) reported a 11.3% year-on-year increase in total cargo volumes for the April June 2025 quarter, handling 12.90 lakh twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) compared to 11.59 lakh TEUs during the same period last year.

The uptick was led by a 12% rise in export-import (EXIM) volumes and a 9% growth in domestic freight. Despite this quarterly improvement, the state-run logistics giant admitted that it fell short of its full-year volume growth guidance for FY25. The company had earlier projected growth in the range of 18% to 20%, but ended the year with a modest 8% increase.

Earlier this month, CONCOR executed a 1:4 bonus issue, offering one additional share for every four held. July 4 was fixed as the record date, and the stock traded ex-bonus thereafter. Investors holding shares at the close of trading on that date became eligible for the bonus allotment.

Bonus shares are typically issued to reward shareholders without requiring any additional investment. This move also allows companies to capitalise on their accumulated reserves while improving share liquidity and adjusting earnings per share.

Despite the shortfall in its annual guidance, CONCOR’s Q1 performance indicates steady demand recovery in the logistics sector. The government continues to hold a 54.8% stake in the company.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • CONCOR
  • Concor news
  • Container Corporation of India
  • Container Corporation of India Limited
  • Indian Stock Market News
  • Stock Market today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

CONCOR Q1 Volumes Up 11% YoY; Domestic Segment Grows 9%

CONCOR Q1 Volumes Up 11% YoY; Domestic Segment Grows 9%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2025|04:13 PM
India’s Textile Sector Gains After US Imposes 35% Tariff on Bangladesh

India’s Textile Sector Gains After US Imposes 35% Tariff on Bangladesh

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2025|01:44 PM
IndiGo Launches Daily Flight Linking Mumbai to Punjab’s Adampur

IndiGo Launches Daily Flight Linking Mumbai to Punjab’s Adampur

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2025|01:32 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 8, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 8, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2025|01:30 PM
Tata Motors’ JLR posts drop in Q1 wholesale & retail sales

Tata Motors’ JLR posts drop in Q1 wholesale & retail sales

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2025|12:41 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.