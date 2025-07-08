CONCOR Q1 Volumes Up 11% YoY; Domestic Segment Grows 9%

Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR) reported a 11.3% year-on-year increase in total cargo volumes for the April June 2025 quarter, handling 12.90 lakh twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) compared to 11.59 lakh TEUs during the same period last year.

The uptick was led by a 12% rise in export-import (EXIM) volumes and a 9% growth in domestic freight. Despite this quarterly improvement, the state-run logistics giant admitted that it fell short of its full-year volume growth guidance for FY25. The company had earlier projected growth in the range of 18% to 20%, but ended the year with a modest 8% increase.

Earlier this month, CONCOR executed a 1:4 bonus issue, offering one additional share for every four held. July 4 was fixed as the record date, and the stock traded ex-bonus thereafter. Investors holding shares at the close of trading on that date became eligible for the bonus allotment.

Bonus shares are typically issued to reward shareholders without requiring any additional investment. This move also allows companies to capitalise on their accumulated reserves while improving share liquidity and adjusting earnings per share.

Despite the shortfall in its annual guidance, CONCOR’s Q1 performance indicates steady demand recovery in the logistics sector. The government continues to hold a 54.8% stake in the company.

