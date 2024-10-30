Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant of Listing Regulations it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of CONCOR is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 29th October 2024 to consider inter alia the (i) approval of unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and period ended on 3Qth September 2024 and (ii) declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend for 2024-25 if any to the shareholders. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 8 Jul 2024

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Listing Regulations it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of CONCOR is scheduled to be held on Thursday 08.08.2024 to consider inter alia the approval of unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Further in the said meeting the Board may also consider declaration of Interim Dividend for 2024-25 if any to the shareholders. The Record Date for the said Interim Dividend if declared by Board of Directors would be Saturday 17.08.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting and Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024) Financial Result for 30.06.2024 and Interim Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 3 May 2024

CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of CONCOR on 16th May 2024. BOD recommended Final Dividend of Rs.2.5/- per share (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 8 Dec 2023