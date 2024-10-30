iifl-logo-icon 1
Container Corporation Of India Ltd Board Meeting

759.15
(-0.34%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Container Corpn. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant of Listing Regulations it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of CONCOR is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 29th October 2024 to consider inter alia the (i) approval of unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and period ended on 3Qth September 2024 and (ii) declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend for 2024-25 if any to the shareholders. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20248 Jul 2024
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Listing Regulations it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of CONCOR is scheduled to be held on Thursday 08.08.2024 to consider inter alia the approval of unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Further in the said meeting the Board may also consider declaration of Interim Dividend for 2024-25 if any to the shareholders. The Record Date for the said Interim Dividend if declared by Board of Directors would be Saturday 17.08.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting and Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024) Financial Result for 30.06.2024 and Interim Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20243 May 2024
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of CONCOR on 16th May 2024. BOD recommended Final Dividend of Rs.2.5/- per share (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 20248 Dec 2023
CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of CONCOR on 24th January 2024. Quarterly Results for 31.12.2023 and 3rd Interim Dividend Record date of 07.02.2024 fixed for 3rd interim Dividend Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24.01.2024 Board approved 3rd Interim Dividend for 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24.01.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.01.2024)

Container Corpn.: Related News

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

CONCOR Q2 Profit Dips Slightly to ₹366.3 Crore, Revenue Grows 4.2%

CONCOR Q2 Profit Dips Slightly to ₹366.3 Crore, Revenue Grows 4.2%

29 Oct 2024|10:15 PM

Revenue for CONCOR rose to ₹2,287.7 Crore, benefiting from heightened logistics demand during the period.

Concor logs 6% growth in total volumes in Q1

Concor logs 6% growth in total volumes in Q1

9 Jul 2024|09:37 AM

The exim (export-import) market also exhibited consistent increase, with volumes up 3.30% to 8.69 lakh TEUs.

