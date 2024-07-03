Container Corporation Of India Ltd Summary

Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR), was incorporated on 10 March 1988 and commenced its operation from November, 1989 taking over the existing network of 7 Inland Container Depots (ICDs) from the Indian Railways to profitably satisfy the customers needs for high- quality, cost-effective logistics services. From its humble beginning, it is now an undisputed market leader having the largest network of 61 ICDs/ CFSs /Strategic Tie-ups in India. In addition to providing inland transport by rail for containers, it has also expanded to cover management of ports, air cargo complexes and establishing cold-chain. It has and will continue to play the role of promoting containerization of India by virtue of its modern rail wagon fleet, customer friendly commercial practices and extensively used Information Technology. The company developed multi-modal logistics support for Indias International and Domestic containerization and trade. CONCORs core business is characterized by three distinct activities, that of a carrier, a terminal operator, and a warehouse operator.CONCOR had commissioned seven container transfer /handling facilities during the year 1990. In addition to three ICDs at Ahmedabad, Pune & Hyderabad, two full-fledged Container Freight Stations (CFSs) were commissioned at Moradabad and Panipat as cargo consolidation and clearance centres with linkage to the OCD at New Delhi. The Company had commissioned Port Side Container Terminal (PSCT) at Todiarpet in March of the year 1991, situated in the vicinity of Chennai Harbor. A similar terminal was commissioned at Wadi Bunder in close proximity of Mumbai Port in April of the year 1991. In 1992-93, the company achieved the first ever movement of refrigerated cargo containers by rail. CONCOR had introduced this service to give a boost to exports frozen and chilled products. CONCOR commissioned Inland Containers Depots at Tughalakabad in Delhi and Whitefield in Bangalore during the year 1993. In addition, the first phase of expansion and upgradation of ICD a Tondiarpet in Chennai was commissioned and completed during the same period. During the year 1994, the company made a small footstep as a Multi modal transport operator and also as a consultancy organization for multi-modernism. The Government of India disinvested 20% of its equity shares in the company. A new CFS was commissioned in 1995 at New Mulund (Mumbai) and a new export warehouse of the company also started at ICD, Sabarmati. In the same year CONCOR obtained approval from World Bank to increase the quantity of wagons to be procured in the second Tranche from 750 to 1500. Scheduled refer services between ICD Thughlakabad during the year 1996 and also in the same period the Muboni Port was introduced. The new ICDs were commissioned at Agra in November of the year 1996, linked with ports directly by road ICD Tughlakabad by rail and another ICDs were commissioned in Nagpur in January of the year1997, a rail linked with the twin ports of Mumbai and SNPT. In January of the year 1997, the CONTRACK services were launched by the company offering movement of piecemeal domestic cargo in containers through specialized, scheduled and reliable container-rail services. Two new ICDs of the company were commissioned, one at Moradabad in February of the year 1998 and the other at Malanpur/ Gwalior in June of the year 1998. Second bonded warehouse was commissioned at ICD/ Whitefield. The Company had launched a daily service between Chennai Port and Whitefield ICD, Bangalore in the year 1999. During the year 2000, CONCOR had fashioned a separate domestic division to give a major heighten to the companys growing interest in domestic container movement. The Company had introduced an express parcel service vans between Chennai and Delhi. Private sector warehousing company, Continental Warehousing Corporation had entered into a strategic alliance with CONCOR in the identical year 2000 for handling domestic cargo. The Company had launched a fixed-day fixed-time weekly freight service between Shalimar (Howrah) & Mumbai and Shalimar & Ahmedabad with transshipment at Nagpur during the year 2001. CONCOR had introduced Asias biggest ICD at Dadri in the year 2003. In the same year the company made a tie up with Kolkata Port Trust to provide services to shippers to transport containers using sea rail-mode between Nepal and Kolkata Dock Systems (KDS). During the year 2004, CONCOR inked pact with Transworld to set up CFS at Dadri, forged alliance with APL for box freight station at Dadri complex and also inked pact with APEDA for movement of perishable goods. A joint venture for management and operations of Rail Container Terminal in Birgunj (Nepal) was also finalized in form of M/s Himalayan Terminals and it was commissioned during July of the year 2004. During the year 2004-05, the company had commissioned four Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes (RTGs), two at ICD/ Dadri and other two at ICD/ Dandharikalan (Ludhiana). Gateway Terminal India (Pvt) Ltd, a joint venture company of Maersk and the company formed an arm for the construction of 3rd container terminal at JN Port, it was commenced construction work during the year 2005-06. CONCOR & GDL had collectively signed agreement during the year 2005 for providing train services to transport EXIM container traffic. The Company had inked a MoU with Baxi Group in the year 2006. During October of the year 2007, CONCOR developed an inland container depot (ICD) at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh to facilitate the exporters of the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh region. It will help industrialists of the region in saving the freight charges. The Company has diversified into back-end retail in January of the year 2008. The Board of Directors of Container Corporation of India at its meeting held on 30 January 2008 recommended incorporation of a provision for Capitalisation of Profits/Reserves in the Articles of Association and issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 and increase in Authorized Share Capital from Rs 100 crores to Rs 200 crores subject to the ratification/approval of shareholders and further approval of Govt. of India as may be required. The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 25 July 2013 recommended issue of bonus share to the shareholders of the company in proportion of one new bonus equity shares for every two existing equity shares held by them in the company.On 23 July 2014, Container Corporation of India announced that the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Department of Public Enterprises, Government of India has communicated grant of Navratna status to the company vide its letter dated 23 July 2014.The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 16 December 2015 sanctioned the projects for setting up of two new Multi Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) at Tehi in Madhya Pradesh and Barhi in Haryana with the project costs of approximately Rs 174 crore and Rs 346 crore respectively.On 8 January 2016, CONCOR announced that the management has detected a suspected case of misappropriation of the companys funds of an approximate value of Rs 1.24 crore at one of the regional offices of the company. The management has initiated immediate action against the suspected perpetrators and has also taken steps to plug loopholes in the system to prevent any similar leakages in the future. The Board of Directors of CONCOR at its meeting held on 13 February 2017 recommended issue of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company in proportion of one bonus share for every four existing equity shares held by them as on the record date, to be fixed separately. On 11 April 2017, CONCOR announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Container Company of Bangladesh Limited (CCBL) under the Ministry of Railways of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh for the introduction of container train services between India and Bangladesh to facilitate international and domestic trade. CONCOR will also provide technical, managerial, capacity building; training and other required support system to CCBL for the development and operations of Container Trains and Inland Container Depots (ICDs).On 13 December 2017, CONCOR signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh for setting up of an Integrated Logistics & Manufacturing Zone (ILMZ) at Machilipatnam. On 19 December 2017, CONCOR announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Port of Singapore Authority, PSA (Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited - BMCT, the fourth terminal at JNPT) to launch dedicated shuttle train running between BMCT and CONCORs Rail Transshipment Hubs (RTH) at Khatuwas and Jakhwada to consolidate containers railed between BMCT and North and West of India. BMCT will designate the Khatuwas and Jakhwada RTHs as BMCTs inland-extended gateways for North and West India whilst CONCOR will ensure competitive rail freight costs and transit times between BMCT and the RTHs in addition to providing competitive pre/on-carriage rail options. CONCOR and BMCT will also provide two further enhancements to the service offering. Firstly, Dronagari Rail Terminal will be designated as a Direct Port Delivery point for longer stay import boxes, removing traffic from the roads and providing a more effective evacuation option. Secondly, BMCT will work in partnership with CONCOR to offer shipping lines domestic repositioning of their empty containers, a service currently not available at terminals in JNPT due to lack of capacity. On 22 December 2017, CONCOR announced that it has entered into a strategic alliance with Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC) for PSWC s Container Freight Station (CFS) located at Dapper, District, Mohali Punjab. Under this alliance, CONCOR will equip, manage, operate, maintain and market the business activities at the CFS. In consideration, CONCOR will pay charges to PSWC for usage of their CFS on the terms & conditions agreed upon between the parties.During the year 2017-18, 540 BLC wagons were added to the existing fleet of CONCOR owned wagons, increasing the holding of high-speed wagons to 13,198. Total wagons (BLC+BLCM+BLL+BFKN+BVZI) holding as on 31 March 2018 was 14,534. In addition to above, four BLC rakes converted into BLCM rakes with increased axle load from 20.3 tonne to 22 tonne.During the FY 2017-18, 468 twenty feet containers have been inducted in CONCORs fleet of domestic containers. Further, 1,415 containers have been off-hired / auctioned during FY 2017-18. As on 31 March 2018, the Company has 20,695 (owned plus leased) containers and it also owns 78 Reach Stackers and 16 Gantry cranes. The Company started its business operations with effect from 05 April 2017 and during the year 11,790 TEUs were handled and transportation done of 6,345 TEUs. The major chuck of business came from the transportation of primarily food grains, sponge iron and pig iron.On 30 March 2018, Phase 1 of CONCOR s multi-modal logistics park was commissioned at Varnama, Vadodara.The Board of Directors of CONCOR at its meeting held on 30 April 2018 recommended sub-division of one (1) equity share of Rs 10 each into 2 (Two) equity shares of nominal value of Rs 5 each which is subject to the approval of shareholders and such other approvals as may be required.Capital Expenditure of Rs 856.86 crores approx. was incurred during the year 2017-18, mainly on development/ expansion of terminals, acquisition of wagons, handling equipments and IT Infrastructure, etc.During FY 2018, the Company strengthened its existing Terminal Network to provide efficient services to its customers. The Company has 72 Terminals in total, as on March 31, 2018, of which 14 are pure EXIM Terminals, 36 are Combined Container Terminals, and 22 are pure Domestic Terminals. In addition, CONCOR also entered into Strategic Tie ups at seven locations with other logistics players. Further, six facilities developed in FY 2017-18 were, Mihan (Nagpur), Naya Raipur (Chattisgarh), New Mangalore Port Trust (Mangalore), Balli (South Goa), Varnama (Vadodra) and Paradip Port [Port Side Container Terminal] (PSCT).During FY 2018-19, an agreement was signed with M/s. Shiv Carriers Roadways Pvt Ltd (SCRPL) on 20th August 2018 at Ahmedabad for exclusive Containerized operations by CONCOR at Sukhpur. Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with Kandla International Container Terminal Pvt. Ltd. (KICTPL) in Aug2018, wherein CONCOR shall have exclusive rail access to run the container rakes between KICTPL and various ICDs/Ports for movement of EXIM containers by rail. MOU was signed with M/s. ITE Japan on 22nd January 2019 for improvement in cold storage logistics. Agreement with Bangloare Airport Terminal Services Pvt. Ltd. (BATS) on 12th June 2018 for undertaking Ground Handling & other air cargo related activities at various airports in India to further expand the wings in these activities. An agreement was entered into with M/s. Central Warehousing Corporation Ltd. (CWC) on 10th September 2018 to operate the CFS facility of M/s. CWC located at Pipavav Port for the mutual benefit and to promote and meet the growing needs of exports, imports and domestic businesses situated in and around Pipavav Ports as well as to the Multimodal Transport requirements of the country. Agreement with Kribhco Infrastructure Limited (KRIL) was entered into on 12th June 2018 whereby, CONCOR will operate and manage the bonded area of ICD, Pali.During the year 2019, around Rs. 768.35 crores was spent toward capital expenditure mainly on development/expansion of terminals, acquisition of wagons, handling equipments and IT Infrastructure, etc. In order to strengthen and improve the service level, during the year under review 180 Bogie Low Container (BLC) wagons and 320 Bogie Low Longer (BLL) wagons were added to the existing fleet of CONCOR owned wagons, increasing the holding of BLC and BLL wagons to 13,417. During the year, 1,350 numbers of BLC wagons converted into Bogie Low Container Modified (BLCM) rakes with increasing axle load capacity from 20.3T to 22T. Therefore, total wagons holding, including leased wagons as on 31st March 2019 was 15,498. 7,080 twenty feet containers have been inducted in CONCORs fleet of domestic containers. Further, 2,093 containers were off-hired / auctioned during FY 2018-19. As on 31st March 2019, Company has 25,682 (owned plus leased) containers. The Company owned 82 RSTs and 16 Gantry cranes.During the FY 2019-20, 5,601 twenty feet containers have been inducted in CONCORs fleet of domestic containers. Further, 289 containers have been off-hired / auctioned during FY 2019-20. As on 31.03.2020 Company has 30,994 (owned plus leased) containers. During the year 2019-20, total 29 numbers of Reach Stackers (RSTs) have been added to the existing fleet of CONCOR owned RSTs. As on 31st March 2020, the Company owned 111 RSTs and 16 Gantry cranes.On 11th September, 2019 CONCOR commissioned Pipavav Integrated Logistics Hub (PILH), a Multi-Modal Logistics facility by Joint Working Group formed by CONCOR & CWC.During FY 2019-20, Company took several initiatives to ramp up its operations. Corridor 2 & 3 were made operational. Further, 1/3rd of the facility (26 chambers of corridor 1) has been converted into Custom Bonded Warehouse. This is the only such facility in Delhi/NCR and hence an added USP for FHEL. Custom notification for bonded warehouse was issued in March 2019 and operations started from April 2019. On 25th February, 2020 CONCOR and JSC RZD Logistics of Russia have signed the service agreement for transporting containerized cargo through International North- South Transport Corridor (INSTC). In order to strengthen and improve the service level, during the year under review 80 Bogie Low Longer (BLL) wagons were added to the existing fleet of CONCOR owned wagons, increasing the holding of BLC and BLL wagons to 13,497. During the year, 2,005 numbers of BLC wagons converted into Bogie Low Container Modified (BLCM) rakes with increasing axle load capacity from 20.3T to 22T. Therefore, total wagons holding, including leased wagons as on 31st March 2020 was 15,578. A wholly owned subsidiary company namely CONCOR Last Mile Logistics Limited (CLMLL) was incorporated on 06th January, 2020. On 30th September, 2020 CONCOR signed a MoU with Ministry of Railways for defining MoU targets for 2020-21. During the year 2021, around Rs. 1068.67 crores was spent toward capital expenditure mainly on development/expansion of terminals, acquisition of wagons, handling equipments and IT Infrastructure, etc. It strengthened existing Terminal Network to 63 to provide efficient services to its customers. During the year 2020-21, CONCOR has handled 3.64 million TEUs and transported 42.02 million tonnes of cargo volume by rail. It enhanced its international presence by transporting 1,032 TEUs (21 trains) loaded export containers from CTKR/ SNF/ CTDI/ TKD to Benapole/ Jessore/ Iswardi/ Khulna/ Noapara in Bangladesh. Further, 951 containers stuffed with Rice/Marble were moved to Iran via Mundra Port (MDCC). During the year 2021, around Rs. 551 crores was spent toward capital expenditure mainly on development/expansion of terminals, acquisition of wagons, handling equipments and IT Infrastructure, etc. In order to strengthen and improve the service level, CONCOR modified 2,925 Bogie Low Container (BLC) wagons into Bogie Low Container Modified (BLCM) rakes with increasing axle load capacity from 20.3T to 22T in FY 2020-2021. 8,810 twenty feet containers have been inducted in CONCORs fleet of domestic containers. Further, 1,918 containers were off-hired / auctioned during FY 2020-21. As on 31st March 2021, Company has 37,886 (owned plus leased) containers. 2 gantry cranes were decommissioned and as on 31st March 2021, the Company owned 111 RSTs and 14 Gantry cranes.SIDCUL CONCOR Infra Company Ltd. (SCICL), a Joint Venture Company (JVC) with shareholding of 74% and 26% of Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) and State Infrastructure & Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Ltd. (SIIDCUL) respectively had developed a Multimodal Logistic Park (MMLP) at Pantnagar located approx. 300 mts from Rudrapur-Haldwani State Highway and approx. one km. from the NH87. During FY 2020-21, SCICL handled 570 rakes. In February 2021, a MoU was signed between CONCOR and Port of Chennai, declaring ICD-TNPM as an Extended Gateway of Chennai Port to improve the rail co-efficient of ports container movement. CONCOR had incorporated M/s. Fresh & Healthy Enterprises Ltd. FHEL signed MoU with NeML (NCDEX eMarkets Limited) on 24th February 2021 for jointly providing services like facility for storage of material at FHEL Rai, Sonepat, Market Linkages, Post Harvest consultation services access to the electronic platform connecting buyers and sellers to the prospective clients. MoU between CONCOR and ITE (Innovation thru Energy Company Limited), Japan, had been extended for a further period of 6 months w.e.f 22nd January 2021.The Company has 61 terminals in total as on 31.03.2022, of which 06 are pure EXIM terminals, 36 are combined Container terminals and 17 are pure Domestic Terminals. 2 new facilities at Multi Modal Logistics Park at Mundra, Gujarat and Rail Transhipment Hub at Swarupganj, Rajasthan were developed during year 2021-22. In order to strengthen and improve the service level, CONCOR modified its 8,055 Bogie Low Container (BLC) wagons into Bogie Low Container Modified (BLCM) rakes with increasing axle load capacity from 20.3T to 22T. The total wagons (BLC+BLCM+BLL+BFKHN+BVZI) holding, including leased wagons as on 31.03.2022 were 16,679.During the FY 2021-22, 455 containers were off-hired / auctioned and as on 31.03.2022 the Company has 37,431 (owned plus leased) containers. During the year 2021-22, 3 Reach Stackers (RSTs) were decommissioned and as on 31.03.2022, the Company owned 108 RSTs, 14 Gantry cranes and 31 Reefer power packs of different capacity. CONCOR commissioned THE ONLY rail linked MMLP spread in 76 Acres offering Multimodal solution for the EXIM Industries at Mundra during the year.The Company has 61 terminals in total as on 31.03.2023, of which 05 are pure EXIM terminals, 36 are combined Container terminals, 17 are pure Domestic Terminals and 3 strategic Tie ups are at various locations. 2 new facilities were developed during 2022-23, namely Multi Modal Logistics Park at Paradip (Odisha) and Multi Modal Logistics Park at Dahej (Gujarat). In order to strengthen and improve the service level, CONCOR modified its 9,075 Bogie Low Container (BLC) wagons into Bogie Low Container Modified (BLCM) rakes with increasing axle load capacity from 20.3T to 22T. 2,990 nos. BLC wagon, 1,304 nos. BFKHN wagon, 1,402 nos. BLL wagon, 275 nos. BVZI (brake Van) and 1,490 nos. 25 Ton axle high speed BLCS wagons were commissioned in FY 2022-23. Therefore, total wagons(BLCS+BLC+BLCM+BLL+BFKHN+BVZI) holding (including leased wagons) as on 31.03.2023 were 16,731 nos.As on 31.03.2023 CONCOR has 37,074 nos. (owned plus leased) containers. As on 31.03.2023, CONCOR was having owned 108 RSTs and 14 Gantry cranes (13 RTGs and 01 RMG), 13 Nos. Fork Lift. 03 Nos. Reach Stackers (RSTs) were approved for condemnation during the year 2022-23. Apart from this, CONCOR have 31 nos. Reefer Power Packs i.e. 22 Container Capacity-19 Nos., 24 Container Capacity-5 Nos. and 44 Container Capacity-7 Nos. to feed power supply to refrigerated containers while transporting to ports.