|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|AGM 25/09/2024 The Register of Member and Share Transfer Book of the Company would remain closed from 19.09.2024 to 25.09.2024 (Both days inclusive) for AGM and for the purpose of payment of Final Dividend of Rs.2.50/- par share of Rs.5/- each for FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024) Proceedings of the 36th AGM of CONCOR. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024)
