Container Corporation Of India Ltd AGM

761.75
(4.58%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Container Corpn. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
AGM 25/09/2024 The Register of Member and Share Transfer Book of the Company would remain closed from 19.09.2024 to 25.09.2024 (Both days inclusive) for AGM and for the purpose of payment of Final Dividend of Rs.2.50/- par share of Rs.5/- each for FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024) Proceedings of the 36th AGM of CONCOR. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024)

Container Corpn.: Related News

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Read More
CONCOR Q2 Profit Dips Slightly to ₹366.3 Crore, Revenue Grows 4.2%

CONCOR Q2 Profit Dips Slightly to ₹366.3 Crore, Revenue Grows 4.2%

29 Oct 2024|10:15 PM

Revenue for CONCOR rose to ₹2,287.7 Crore, benefiting from heightened logistics demand during the period.

Read More
Concor logs 6% growth in total volumes in Q1

Concor logs 6% growth in total volumes in Q1

9 Jul 2024|09:37 AM

The exim (export-import) market also exhibited consistent increase, with volumes up 3.30% to 8.69 lakh TEUs.

Read More
Read More

