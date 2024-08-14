Godrej Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.67
33.66
33.66
33.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,482.44
1,682.73
1,449.56
1,492.64
Net Worth
1,516.11
1,716.39
1,483.22
1,526.3
Minority Interest
Debt
8,551.04
6,916.65
6,194.59
4,447.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
212.6
198.13
171.11
178.34
Total Liabilities
10,279.75
8,831.17
7,848.92
6,151.98
Fixed Assets
1,871.63
1,894.17
1,784.44
1,842.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
7,867.63
6,547.74
5,546.8
3,998.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
213.1
198.63
171.61
178.84
Networking Capital
286.13
145.7
192.17
14.32
Inventories
501.72
566.03
632.05
410.54
Inventory Days
69.07
80.75
Sundry Debtors
351.36
440.98
400.28
249.72
Debtor Days
43.74
49.12
Other Current Assets
227.79
217.34
165.34
133.68
Sundry Creditors
-174.24
-188.48
-214.84
-213.83
Creditor Days
23.48
42.06
Other Current Liabilities
-620.5
-890.17
-790.66
-565.78
Cash
41.26
44.93
153.9
118.09
Total Assets
10,279.75
8,831.17
7,848.92
6,151.98
