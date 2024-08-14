iifl-logo-icon 1
Godrej Industries Ltd Board Meeting

962.25
(0.46%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:44:58 AM

Godrej Industrie CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
GODREJ INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee. Please find attached outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
GODREJ INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee. Please find attached the Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
GODREJ INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve issue of Debt Securities subject to approval of the Shareholders by way of Postal Ballot. Please find attached the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 7, 2024. Please find attached the intimation regarding appointment of Ms. Nisaba Godrej as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Non-Independent) with effect from August 7, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e., August 7, 2024 have taken on record the resignation of Ms. Tejal Jariwala as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer with effect from close of business hours on August 13, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e., August 7, 2024, have approved the appointment of Ms. Anupama Kamble as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of Godrej Industries Limited with effect from August 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting17 May 20249 May 2024
GODREJ INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On May 17 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
GODREJ INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee. Please find attached outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 9, 2024. Please find attached the intimation regarding appointment of Mr. Vishal Sharma as Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer (Chemicals) with effect from May 1, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Godrej Industrie: Related News

Godrej Industries Q1 Profit Soars 81% on Strong Income Growth

Godrej Industries Q1 Profit Soars 81% on Strong Income Growth

14 Aug 2024|11:36 AM

In the same period last year, the company’s net profit stood at ₹178.06 Crore, reflecting significant year-on-year growth.

