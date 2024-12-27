Jubilant Foodworks Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
131.97
131.97
131.97
131.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,079.71
2,013.5
1,928.81
1,365.16
Net Worth
2,211.68
2,145.47
2,060.78
1,497.13
Minority Interest
Debt
2,737.16
2,334.02
1,961.96
1,598.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
88.13
74.1
49.49
49.82
Total Liabilities
5,036.97
4,553.59
4,072.23
3,145.68
Fixed Assets
4,232.21
3,589.18
2,728.55
2,130.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
761.9
802.75
954.41
613.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
174.76
151.97
106.44
138.2
Networking Capital
-203.61
-223.33
-258.07
-254.02
Inventories
263
170.25
157.05
130.47
Inventory Days
13.23
14.56
Sundry Debtors
58.4
33.07
26.75
17.92
Debtor Days
2.25
2
Other Current Assets
365.79
344.51
268.14
303.27
Sundry Creditors
-726.99
-620.88
-589.02
-584.82
Creditor Days
49.63
65.3
Other Current Liabilities
-163.81
-150.28
-120.99
-120.86
Cash
71.71
233.02
540.89
517.46
Total Assets
5,036.97
4,553.59
4,072.22
3,145.68
