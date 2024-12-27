iifl-logo-icon 1
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

763.25
(-0.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:59:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,331.09

3,268.87

3,885.77

2,980.44

yoy growth (%)

32.49

-15.87

30.37

17.06

Raw materials

-974.23

-714.97

-970.65

-751.42

As % of sales

22.49

21.87

24.97

25.21

Employee costs

-751.35

-735.7

-784.61

-604.1

As % of sales

17.34

22.5

20.19

20.26

Other costs

-1,500.9

-1,051.63

-1,253.41

-1,178.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

34.65

32.17

32.25

39.54

Operating profit

1,104.6

766.55

877.08

446.39

OPM

25.5

23.45

22.57

14.97

Depreciation

-382.97

-367.22

-344.14

-155.87

Interest expense

-173.01

-160.6

-163.45

0

Other income

40.65

70.37

68.82

22.72

Profit before tax

589.28

309.1

438.31

313.23

Taxes

-144.43

-75.41

-118.05

-106.83

Tax rate

-24.51

-24.39

-26.93

-34.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

444.84

233.68

320.26

206.4

Exceptional items

-7.32

0

-44.81

0

Net profit

437.52

233.68

275.45

206.4

yoy growth (%)

87.22

-15.16

33.45

206.9

NPM

10.1

7.14

7.08

6.92

Whatsapp
