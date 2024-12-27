Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,331.09
3,268.87
3,885.77
2,980.44
yoy growth (%)
32.49
-15.87
30.37
17.06
Raw materials
-974.23
-714.97
-970.65
-751.42
As % of sales
22.49
21.87
24.97
25.21
Employee costs
-751.35
-735.7
-784.61
-604.1
As % of sales
17.34
22.5
20.19
20.26
Other costs
-1,500.9
-1,051.63
-1,253.41
-1,178.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34.65
32.17
32.25
39.54
Operating profit
1,104.6
766.55
877.08
446.39
OPM
25.5
23.45
22.57
14.97
Depreciation
-382.97
-367.22
-344.14
-155.87
Interest expense
-173.01
-160.6
-163.45
0
Other income
40.65
70.37
68.82
22.72
Profit before tax
589.28
309.1
438.31
313.23
Taxes
-144.43
-75.41
-118.05
-106.83
Tax rate
-24.51
-24.39
-26.93
-34.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
444.84
233.68
320.26
206.4
Exceptional items
-7.32
0
-44.81
0
Net profit
437.52
233.68
275.45
206.4
yoy growth (%)
87.22
-15.16
33.45
206.9
NPM
10.1
7.14
7.08
6.92
