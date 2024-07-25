iifl-logo-icon 1
737
(-1.15%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--380₹0.1-60%5,000-20%
--400₹0.050%10,0000%
--420₹0.50%5,0000%
--430₹0.150%20,0000%
--440₹0.50%1,2500%
1,250-50%₹128.515.76%450₹0.1-33.33%20,000-11.11%
--460₹0.1-33.33%15,0000%
1,2500%₹850%470₹0.10%3,7500%
1,2500%₹850%480₹0.20%13,7500%
--490₹0.05-50%1,10,000-4.34%
00%₹82.50%495₹1.10%5,0000%
16,2500%₹7718.46%500₹0.05-50%2,67,500-11.57%
1,2500%₹6943.89%510₹0.05-50%58,7500%
1,2500%₹51.350%515₹0.05-88.88%6,2500%
16,250-7.14%₹607.14%520₹0.050%1,60,000-0.77%
33,7500%₹46.20%525₹0.05-66.66%40,0000%
6,2500%₹49.941.76%530₹0.050%63,750-16.39%
18,7500%₹29.30%535₹0.05-50%63,750-32.89%
23,7500%₹40.4-6.04%540₹0.05-66.66%3,86,250-6.64%
17,5000%₹35.1-6.89%545₹0.05-50%1,10,0000%
2,20,000-6.38%₹30-5.66%550₹0.10%2,22,500-17.20%
31,2500%₹19.30%555₹0.05-75%63,750-21.53%
68,750-37.5%₹18-15.09%560₹0.05-80%1,13,750-31.06%
1,16,250-7%₹15.3-7.83%565₹0.05-85.71%1,22,500-3.92%
2,82,500-16.29%₹7.5-36.7%570₹0.05-91.66%2,66,250-9.74%
95,000-22.44%₹2.25-71.51%575₹0.05-96.66%1,13,750-24.16%
98,750-58.20%₹0.1-97.93%580₹0.5-82.14%1,05,000-50.87%
58,750-54.36%₹0.05-98.3%585₹4.3-25.21%80,0000%
2,07,500-39.19%₹0.05-96.87%590₹9.15-1.61%35,0000%
2,58,750-1.42%₹0.05-93.75%595₹13.650.73%17,5000%
5,36,250-17.5%₹0.05-92.85%600₹17.9-2.18%35,0000%
95,000-1.29%₹0.05-87.5%605₹23.050%5,0000%
1,20,000-6.79%₹0.05-83.33%610₹43.750%6,2500%
20,000-23.80%₹0.05-66.66%615₹46.60%7,5000%
2,10,000-7.18%₹0.05-66.66%620₹52.050%7,5000%
22,5000%₹0.20%625₹37.350%2,5000%
75,000-20%₹0.05-50%630₹53.40%2,5000%
43,750-5.40%₹0.05-88.88%635--
1,52,500-15.86%₹0.05-66.66%640₹650%00%
2,82,500-0.87%₹0.050%650₹730%00%
1,22,5000%₹0.050%660--
2,5000%₹0.05-50%670--

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

27 Dec 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech, IndiGo, NHPC, Gland Pharma, etc.

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

