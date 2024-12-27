Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
41.93%
41.93%
41.93%
41.93%
41.93%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
51.38%
50.27%
49.28%
49.87%
48.48%
Non-Institutions
6.31%
7.42%
8.41%
7.97%
9.35%
Total Non-Promoter
57.7%
57.7%
57.7%
57.84%
57.84%
Custodian
0.35%
0.35%
0.35%
0.21%
0.21%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
