Jubilant Foodworks Ltd Shareholding Pattern

737
(-1.15%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

41.93%

41.93%

41.93%

41.93%

41.93%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

51.38%

50.27%

49.28%

49.87%

48.48%

Non-Institutions

6.31%

7.42%

8.41%

7.97%

9.35%

Total Non-Promoter

57.7%

57.7%

57.7%

57.84%

57.84%

Custodian

0.35%

0.35%

0.35%

0.21%

0.21%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.93%

Non-Promoter- 51.38%

Institutions: 51.38%

Non-Institutions: 6.31%

Custodian: 0.35%

