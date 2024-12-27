Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.73
-15.66
30.11
16.83
Op profit growth
43.77
-11.92
98.95
82.51
EBIT growth
61.46
-20.92
95.64
201.72
Net profit growth
81.46
-17.25
42.68
239.64
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25.22
23.28
22.29
14.58
EBIT margin
17.22
14.15
15.09
10.04
Net profit margin
9.56
6.99
7.12
6.5
RoCE
20.85
15.67
30.27
31.32
RoNW
6.23
4.54
6.69
5.53
RoA
2.89
1.93
3.57
5.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
31.68
17.47
21.13
29.74
Dividend per share
6
6
6
5
Cash EPS
2.07
-10.89
-5.47
5.47
Book value per share
147.38
108.11
85.02
146.66
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.63
33.34
13.91
7.82
P/CEPS
254.42
-53.49
-53.67
42.5
P/B
3.57
5.38
3.45
1.58
EV/EBIDTA
31.58
46.81
21.6
32.86
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
16.81
Tax payout
-24.98
-24.7
-28.98
-35.25
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1.61
1.84
1.5
1.91
Inventory days
12.21
12.55
7.38
7.55
Creditor days
-65.99
-77.23
-53.84
-54.15
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.29
-2.88
-3.58
0
Net debt / equity
0.79
0.75
0.9
-0.13
Net debt / op. profit
1.39
1.4
1.15
-0.29
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-22.51
-21.92
-25.04
-25.37
Employee costs
-17.47
-22.55
-20.27
-20.34
Other costs
-34.78
-32.23
-32.38
-39.7
