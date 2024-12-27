iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd Key Ratios

692.7
(0.45%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.73

-15.66

30.11

16.83

Op profit growth

43.77

-11.92

98.95

82.51

EBIT growth

61.46

-20.92

95.64

201.72

Net profit growth

81.46

-17.25

42.68

239.64

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

25.22

23.28

22.29

14.58

EBIT margin

17.22

14.15

15.09

10.04

Net profit margin

9.56

6.99

7.12

6.5

RoCE

20.85

15.67

30.27

31.32

RoNW

6.23

4.54

6.69

5.53

RoA

2.89

1.93

3.57

5.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

31.68

17.47

21.13

29.74

Dividend per share

6

6

6

5

Cash EPS

2.07

-10.89

-5.47

5.47

Book value per share

147.38

108.11

85.02

146.66

Valuation ratios

P/E

16.63

33.34

13.91

7.82

P/CEPS

254.42

-53.49

-53.67

42.5

P/B

3.57

5.38

3.45

1.58

EV/EBIDTA

31.58

46.81

21.6

32.86

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

16.81

Tax payout

-24.98

-24.7

-28.98

-35.25

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1.61

1.84

1.5

1.91

Inventory days

12.21

12.55

7.38

7.55

Creditor days

-65.99

-77.23

-53.84

-54.15

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.29

-2.88

-3.58

0

Net debt / equity

0.79

0.75

0.9

-0.13

Net debt / op. profit

1.39

1.4

1.15

-0.29

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-22.51

-21.92

-25.04

-25.37

Employee costs

-17.47

-22.55

-20.27

-20.34

Other costs

-34.78

-32.23

-32.38

-39.7

Jubilant Food. : related Articles

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Dec 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech, IndiGo, NHPC, Gland Pharma, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.