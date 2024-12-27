iifl-logo-icon 1
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

766.6
(0.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Jubilant Food. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

589.28

309.1

438.31

313.23

Depreciation

-382.97

-367.22

-344.14

-155.87

Tax paid

-144.43

-75.41

-118.05

-106.83

Working capital

60.58

-196.69

455.47

39.97

Other operating items

Operating

122.45

-330.22

431.59

90.49

Capital expenditure

753.25

137.5

2,540.43

109.2

Free cash flow

875.7

-192.72

2,972.02

199.69

Equity raised

2,856.44

2,182.44

1,819.42

1,590.77

Investing

340.52

479.32

-210.7

177.28

Financing

3,560.69

3,249.77

1,651.04

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

32.99

Net in cash

7,633.36

5,718.8

6,231.79

2,000.74

