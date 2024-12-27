Jubilant Foodworks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
589.28
309.1
438.31
313.23
Depreciation
-382.97
-367.22
-344.14
-155.87
Tax paid
-144.43
-75.41
-118.05
-106.83
Working capital
60.58
-196.69
455.47
39.97
Other operating items
Operating
122.45
-330.22
431.59
90.49
Capital expenditure
753.25
137.5
2,540.43
109.2
Free cash flow
875.7
-192.72
2,972.02
199.69
Equity raised
2,856.44
2,182.44
1,819.42
1,590.77
Investing
340.52
479.32
-210.7
177.28
Financing
3,560.69
3,249.77
1,651.04
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
32.99
Net in cash
7,633.36
5,718.8
6,231.79
2,000.74
