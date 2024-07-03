Jubilant Foodworks Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
3,887.78
2,950.91
2,703.17
2,601.66
2,556.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,887.78
2,950.91
2,703.17
2,601.66
2,556.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
47.35
211.56
16.4
24.28
26.14
Total Income
3,935.13
3,162.47
2,719.57
2,625.94
2,582.72
Total Expenditure
3,118.81
2,355.32
2,155.97
2,092.22
1,940.6
PBIDT
816.32
807.15
563.6
533.72
642.12
Interest
272.5
176.61
111.16
104.71
96.52
PBDT
543.82
630.54
452.45
429.02
545.6
Depreciation
384.97
320.36
277.6
264.14
221.75
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
40.28
40.19
49.76
52.25
76.16
Deferred Tax
-5.98
-3.95
-1.03
3.71
3.58
Reported Profit After Tax
124.55
273.95
126.12
108.92
244.12
Minority Interest After NP
4.71
0.73
0
0
-0.17
Net Profit after Minority Interest
119.85
273.23
126.12
108.92
244.28
Extra-ordinary Items
-7.77
169.49
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
127.62
103.74
126.12
108.92
244.28
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.93
4.14
1.91
1.65
3.7
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
131.97
131.97
131.97
131.97
131.97
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.99
27.35
20.84
20.51
25.11
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
3.2
9.28
4.66
4.18
9.54
