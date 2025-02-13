Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 Profit Falls 33% YoY, Revenue Up 19%

On February 13, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd share is trading at 6.30% surge at 12:19 pm, as a result of its Q3 result release. Net profit fell 33% year-over-year to ₹41 crore, compared to ₹61 crore in the year-ago same quarter, due to higher wage costs at Domino’s Pizza franchise and increased raw material prices. Standalone revenue grew 19% YoY, coming in at ₹1,611 crore from ₹1,355 crore in Q3 FY24, boosted by higher sales, even as profits took a hit.

The company’s chairman Shyam S. Bhartia and co-chairman Hari S. Bhartia described Q3 as a defining quarter for the company aided by strong strategy, customer experience and long-term profitability. CEO and MD Sameer Khetarpal pointed out that revenue, same-store sales, store expansion, app traffic, loyalty and new customer addition were all growing — a sign of the food-tech evolution of the company.

Domino’s India recorded a 13% like-for-like revenue boost YoY, with delivery revenue up 25%, pointing to solid growth from online orders. Average daily sales at Domino’s mature stores stood at ₹85,959 in Q3, reflecting a 7% increase from the previous quarter.