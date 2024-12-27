Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Jubilant Foodworks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 20 Jun 2024

Jubilant Foodworks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ending on June 302024. Details as per attached letter. Financials Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 21 Mar 2024

Jubilant Foodworks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 for approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Details as per attached letter Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 21/03/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024) Disclosure for Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company. Details as per attached letter Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 20 Dec 2023