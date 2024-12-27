iifl-logo-icon 1
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd Board Meeting

700
(-1.26%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Jubilant Food. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Jubilant Foodworks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202420 Jun 2024
Jubilant Foodworks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ending on June 302024. Details as per attached letter. Financials Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202421 Mar 2024
Jubilant Foodworks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 for approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Details as per attached letter Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 21/03/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024) Disclosure for Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company. Details as per attached letter Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202420 Dec 2023
Jubilant Foodworks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Further pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading adopted by the Company under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all the Designated Persons from Monday December 25 2023 till Friday February 2 2024 (both days inclusive). The Designated Persons have been intimated not to trade in the securities of the Company during the above said period of closure of trading window. Financials Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)

Jubilant Food.: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

27 Dec 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech, IndiGo, NHPC, Gland Pharma, etc.

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

