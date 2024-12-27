iifl-logo-icon 1
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd AGM

708.9
(0.33%)
Jan 14, 2025

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM29 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
We wish to inform you that the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.(IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. Please find enclosed copies of newspaper advertisement published today i.e July,29, 2024 in Mint (English) & Rashtriya Sahara (Hindi) intimating the members of the Company regarding the 29th AGM Integrated Annual Report FY 2024 alongwith Notice of 29th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024) Please find attached Scrutinizer Report and Voting Results of 29th Annual General Meeting of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)

