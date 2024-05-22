To The Members of

JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, and based on the consideration of report of other auditor on separate financial statements of the Trust referred to in the Other Matters section below, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us and the audit evidence obtained by the other auditor in terms of their reports referred to in the Other Matters section below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

1. Impairment of Investment in Subsidiary:

The Company holds investment in subsidiary located in Sri Lanka amounting to INR 1,493.61 million as at March 31, 2024 and has recognized provision for diminution of INR 865.69 million as on March 31, 2024. (Refer Note 4 of the Standalone Financial Statements)

The Company has undertaken an annual assessment of indicators of impairment in respect of the investment in subsidiary as mentioned in Note 40 of the standalone financial statements.

To assess the recoverability of the investment in subsidiary, management is required to make significant estimates and assumptions related to forecast of future revenue, operating margins, growth rate and selection of the discount rates. The Company used the discounted cash flow approach to determine the recoverable value of the investments. These assumptions are of particular importance due to the level of uncertainties and judgment involved, thus changes in these assumptions could have a significant impact on the recoverable value of the investments.

How the Key Audit Matter was Addressed in our Audit:

Our principal audit procedures in this area included, among other:

1. We assessed the Companys impairment process and tested the design and implementation of internal control established to the estimates and judgments for the carrying values of investment in subsidiary.

2. Challenged Companys key market related assumptions used in the DCF model including discount rate, long term growth rates against external data, by involving internal fair valuation specialist;

3. Assessed the reliability of cash flow forecasts through a review of actual past performance and comparison to previous budgeted performance and assessed the reasonableness of the forecasts by challenging the assumptions in respect of growth strategies in the market in which it operates;

4. Tested the mathematical accuracy and performing sensitivity analyses of the model;

5. Understood the commercial prospects of the investments in subsidiary under the current economic environment including the challenges faced by the business to specifically evaluate whether these have been appropriately reflected in the revised forecast growth rates;

6. Assessed the appropriateness and completeness of the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements;

2. Claims and Litigations

The Company is subject to lawsuits and claims which could have a significant impact on the results if the potential exposure were to materialize. For the current year ended March 31, 2024, we believe there is a risk relating to ongoing litigations on Goods and Service Tax matters (including Anti-profiteering) which is disclosed in Note 33A of the standalone financial statements. The amounts involved are significant and the application of accounting standard to determine the amount, if any, to be provided as a liability or disclosed as a contingent liability, is inherently subjective. This includes assumptions relating to the likelihood and/or timing of cash outflows from the business and the pending decision of Appropriate Authority.

Due to the level of significant judgment involved, the above matter has been identified as a key audit matter.

How the key matter was addressed in our audit:

Our audit procedures in this area included, among others:

1. We have evaluated the Companys processes and controls over litigations operated by Management through regular meetings with in-house legal counsels and review of Board and audit committee meeting minutes;

2. We have assessed correspondence with the Companys external counsel accompanied by formal confirmations from that external counsel and discussions with and representations from in-house counsel;

3. We have involved our tax specialists to assess relevant historical and recent judgments passed by the judicial court authorities in order to challenge the basis used for the accounting treatment and resulting disclosures; and

4. Assessed whether the Companys disclosures detailing the litigation in Note 33A to the standalone financial statements. Contingent liabilities adequately disclose relevant facts and circumstances and potential liabilities of the Company.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Corporate Overview, Statutory Report including Management Discussion and Analysis, Board Report and Corporate Governance Reports, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevanttotheauditinordertodesignauditprocedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the Company to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements of such entities or business activities included in the standalone financial statements of which we are the independent auditors. For the other entities or business activities included in the standalone financial statements, which have been audited by the other auditor, such other auditor remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

We did not audit the financial statements of JFL Employees Welfare Trust (‘the trust) included in the standalone financial statements of the Company whose financial statements reflect total assets of INR 1,026.25 million as at March 31, 2024 and total revenue of INR 1.42 million for the year ended on that date, as considered in the standalone financial statements. The financial statements of this Trust have been audited by other auditor whose report has been furnished to us, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of this trust and our report in terms of subsection (3) of Section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the Trust, is based solely on the report of such other auditor.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements below is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit and on the consideration of the report of the other auditor on the separate financial statements of the Trust, referred to in the Other Matters section above we report, to the extent applicable that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company in so far as it appears from our examination of those books and the report of the other auditor except for not complying with the requirement of audit trail as stated in (i)(vi) below.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS/ specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, is as stated in paragraph (b) above.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 33 to the standalone financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 35 (iv) to the standalone financial statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 35 (v) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

As stated in note 45 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Such dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company, has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account wherein:

a) in respect of primary software, audit trail feature for front end transactions operated throughout the year, however, the audit trail feature was not enabled for certain tables and at the database level,

b) in respect of accounting softwares operated by third-party software service providers, in the absence of independent auditors reports covering the audit trail requirement for these softwares, we are unable to comment whether audit trail feature of the said software was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with, and

c) the remaining accounting softwares did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024. (Refer note 44 of the standalone financial statements).

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on "the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on, the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that-

(i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, capital work-in-progress, investment properties and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification of property, plant and equipment, capital work in progress, investment properties and right-of-use assets to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, some property, plant and equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deed, comprising all the immovable property of land which is freehold, (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in investment property is held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

In respect of immovable properties that have been taken on lease and disclosed in the financial statements as right to use asset as at the balance sheet date, the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories except for (goods-in-transit and stock held with third parties) were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly results are being obtained by the banks from the limited review results filled by the Company with the stock exchange which are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

(iii) The Company has made investments in, provided guarantee or security, secured or unsecured, to companies or any other parties during the year, in respect of which

(a) The Company has not provided loans or advances in the nature of loans or provided security to any other entity during the year except stood guarantee in the previous year and details of which are given below:

Guarantees (INR in Million)

A. Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: - Subsidiaries 8,021.67 B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases*: - Subsidiaries 9,856.53

* The Amount reported are at gross amounts, without considering provisions made if any.

(b) The investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above- mentioned guarantees provided, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) Since the Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year, and hence reporting under clause (iii) (c),(d),(e) and (f) are not applicable.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2024 and therefore the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Customs duty, Goods and Services Tax, Income-tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. We have been informed that the provisions of the Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax and cess are not applicable to the Company.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Customs Duty, Goods and Services Tax and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of dues of Value added tax, Income-tax and Goods and Services Tax which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount unpaid (INR in million)* Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Rajasthan Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax 0.65 FY 2014-15 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Tax The Central sales Tax act, 1956 (Karnataka) Value Added Tax 1.34 FY 2016-17 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Tax Madhya Pradesh Vat Act, 2002 Value Added Tax 0.08 FY 2016-17 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Tax Delhi Value Added Tax Act, 2004 Value Added tax 0.30 FY 2012-13 to FY 2016-17 VAT Officer Gujarat Value Added Tax Act,2003 Value Added Tax 0.48 FY 2012-13 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal (Appeal) Gujarat Value Added Tax Act,2003 and The Central sales Tax act 1956 Value Added Tax 10.32 FY 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner of State Tax Appeal Uttar Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2008 Value Added Tax 1.98 FY 2014-15 and FY 2015- 16 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Tax Uttar Pradesh Value Added Tax Value Added Tax 15.03 FY 2009-10 to Supreme Court Act, 2008 FY 2016-17 Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax 2005 Value Added Tax 1.67 FY 2008-09 to 2011-12 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal(Appeal) Kerala Value Added Tax 2003 Value Added Tax 3.19 FY 2010-11 to FY 2014-15 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal (Appeal) Jharkhand Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax 0.08 FY 2011-12 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax Appeal-1 The Central sales Tax act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 0.03 FY 2015-16 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Tax The Central Excise Act Central Excise Duty 0.32 FY 2000-01 to FY 2005-2006 Commissioner of Appeal- Excise Telangana Tax On Entry of Goods Into Local Areas Act, 2001 Entry Tax 1.29 FY 2013-14 to 2015-16 Hyderabad High Court Chhattisgarh Vat Act Value Added Tax 21.20 FY 2013-14 and 2014-15 Commercial Tax Tribunal (Raipur) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 177.15 FY 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2.51 FY 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 335.00 FY 2017-18 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Services Tax 1,094.83 July 2017 to March 2018 and 2018-19 Joint Commissioner, Uttar Pradesh Goods and Service Tax (UPGST)- Corporate Circle Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Services Tax 214.29 FY 2017-18 Delhi High Court Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Services Tax 1.39 FY 2017-18 Commissioner Appeals- Jammu & Kashmir Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Services Tax 2.49 FY 2017-18 Commissioner Appeals- Gujarat Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Services Tax 171.29 FY 2018-19 Assistant Commissioner - Karnataka

* Includes interest and penalty as per demand orders.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associates.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not issued any of its securities (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report) provided to us, when performing our audit.

(xii) In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and draft of the internal audit reports issued after the balance sheet date, for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a) and (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Group does not have more than one CIC as part of the group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that, the Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspend CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provisions of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.