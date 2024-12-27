|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|1.2
|60
|Final
|Board Approved Dividend for FY 23-24 Intimation of Record Date for Payment of Dividend for FY 2023-24. Details as per attached letter. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.06.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
