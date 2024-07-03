KPI Green Energy Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
734.54
461.39
155.05
55.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
734.54
461.39
155.05
55.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.3
1.24
0.78
0.17
Total Income
737.85
462.62
155.83
55.64
Total Expenditure
490.56
307.13
81.85
22.04
PBIDT
247.28
155.49
73.97
33.59
Interest
61.24
33.67
23.33
17.46
PBDT
186.05
121.81
50.64
16.13
Depreciation
29.09
16.69
9.59
11.82
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
19.93
11.79
0
0
Deferred Tax
18.42
15.48
7.67
7.21
Reported Profit After Tax
118.61
77.85
33.38
-2.89
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
118.61
77.85
33.38
-2.89
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
118.61
77.85
33.38
-2.89
EPS (Unit Curr.)
32.61
43.09
18.48
-1.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
25.5
10
0
Equity
40.19
18.07
18.07
18.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
33.66
33.7
47.7
60.56
PBDTM(%)
25.32
26.4
32.66
29.08
PATM(%)
16.14
16.87
21.52
-5.21
Earlier this year, KPI Green split one equity share with a face value of ₹10 into two shares with a face value of ₹5, in addition to issuing bonus shares.Read More
In an official exchange filing, KP Energy confirmed it has received new orders totaling 1003.7 MW for renewable energy projects.Read More
The organisation received the order from Sai Bandhan Infinium Pvt Ltd. According to the agreement, the project will be finished in stages by July 2025.Read More
According to the company's stock exchange filing on Tuesday, Sun Drops Energia plans to complete the projects during the current fiscal year.Read More
The solar projects are expected to be completed within the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), with work being carried out in phases.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.Read More
The order, confirmed through an exchange filing, marks a notable milestone for KPI Green Energy in its hybrid captive solar power project segment.Read More
KPI Green Energy specializes in developing and maintaining grid-connected solar power projects, selling the generated power units from its solar plants.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.