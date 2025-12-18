KPI Green Energy inks $4-Billion MoU with Botswana

KPI Green Energy Limited announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Botswana government to collaborate on large-scale renewable energy generation.

The MoU sets up a framework for planning, developing, and implementing renewable energy and transmission projects. This aims to bolster Botswana’s energy security and positioning the country as a clean power exporter in the region.

The collaboration includes a capital investment of about $4 Billion (approx. ₹36,000 Crore). This is expected to increase Botswana’s renewable energy capacity to about 5GW.

Under the terms of agreement, KPI Green Energy will be responsible for technical and commercial development activities. This includes feasibility studies, project design, financing, construction, commissioning, along with long-term operation and maintenance of renewable energy and storage assets.

The partnership also underlines upgradation and construction of high-voltage transmission lines within Botswana and strengthening collaborations with neighbouring countries for regional power transmission.

The MoU is a significant milestone in the company’s international expansion and also cushions Botswana’s goal of becoming a net-zero country by 2030.

The company further informed that the agreement was inked between Botswana’s Ministry of Minerals and Energy and KP Group, which includes KPI Green Energy Ltd, KP Energy Ltd, and KP Green Engineering Ltd.

At around 11.20 AM, KPI Green Energy was trading 1.08% higher at ₹421.45, against the previous close of ₹416.96 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹437.70, and ₹417.80, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com