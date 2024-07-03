iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KPI Green Energy Ltd Half Yearly Results

493
(-2.35%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

707.69

619.47

404.43

361.61

282.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

707.69

619.47

404.43

361.61

282.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.57

4.82

2.09

2.47

0.78

Total Income

711.26

624.3

406.52

364.08

282.96

Total Expenditure

444.36

423.35

264.02

248.25

187.54

PBIDT

266.9

200.95

142.5

115.83

95.42

Interest

50.65

47.88

38.18

24.81

21.95

PBDT

216.24

153.07

104.32

91.02

73.47

Depreciation

28.98

21.24

19.13

11.72

10.89

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

44.09

31.1

4.52

-0.71

11.07

Deferred Tax

7.23

7.08

12.67

13.77

8.11

Reported Profit After Tax

135.95

93.65

68.01

66.24

43.39

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

135.95

93.65

68.01

66.24

43.39

Extra-ordinary Items

-1.79

-0.31

0

-0.49

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

137.74

93.96

68.01

66.73

43.39

EPS (Unit Curr.)

11.03

15.54

18.82

18.33

24.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

6

0

5

0

26.5

Equity

65.63

60.28

36.13

36.13

18.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

37.71

32.43

35.23

32.03

33.81

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

19.21

15.11

16.81

18.31

15.37

KPI Green Energy: Related NEWS

KPI Green Energy to consider bonus proposal on November 14

KPI Green Energy to consider bonus proposal on November 14

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|03:03 PM

Earlier this year, KPI Green split one equity share with a face value of ₹10 into two shares with a face value of ₹5, in addition to issuing bonus shares.

Read More
KP Energy Secures Over 1 GW of Wind-Solar Hybrid Orders from KPI Green

KP Energy Secures Over 1 GW of Wind-Solar Hybrid Orders from KPI Green

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|12:15 AM

In an official exchange filing, KP Energy confirmed it has received new orders totaling 1003.7 MW for renewable energy projects.

Read More
KPI Green Energy secures 66 MW hybrid power project order

KPI Green Energy secures 66 MW hybrid power project order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2024|11:35 AM

The organisation received the order from Sai Bandhan Infinium Pvt Ltd. According to the agreement, the project will be finished in stages by July 2025.

Read More
KPI Green Energy secures LOIs for 7MW solar projects

KPI Green Energy secures LOIs for 7MW solar projects

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Sep 2024|03:17 PM

According to the company's stock exchange filing on Tuesday, Sun Drops Energia plans to complete the projects during the current fiscal year.

Read More
KPI Green Energy's Subsidiary Secures 7 MW Solar Projects

KPI Green Energy's Subsidiary Secures 7 MW Solar Projects

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Sep 2024|03:03 PM

The solar projects are expected to be completed within the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), with work being carried out in phases.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Aug 2024|08:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.

Read More
KPI Green Energy secures 100 MW hybrid project from Aether Industries

KPI Green Energy secures 100 MW hybrid project from Aether Industries

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jul 2024|09:42 AM

The order, confirmed through an exchange filing, marks a notable milestone for KPI Green Energy in its hybrid captive solar power project segment.

Read More
KPI Green Energy soars on 50MW hybrid power deal with GUVNL

KPI Green Energy soars on 50MW hybrid power deal with GUVNL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2024|02:16 PM

KPI Green Energy specializes in developing and maintaining grid-connected solar power projects, selling the generated power units from its solar plants.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR KPI Green Energy Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.