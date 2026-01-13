KPI Green Energy inks ₹4,000 Crore pact for RE Projects

KPI Green Energy announced that it has entered into an agreement with the government of Gujarat for developing renewable energy projects. These projects are worth ₹4,000 Crore. The company inked this agreement on January 12, 2026 as part of Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference. Hence, marking a major step in the company’s renewable energy expansion plans in the state.

At around 11.18 AM, KPI Green Energy was trading 2.24% higher at ₹451.35, against the previous close of ₹441.45 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹469.35, and ₹450.50, respectively.

As per the terms of agreement, the proposed projects will include the development of renewable energy capacity across various locations in Gujarat. The company expects to implement these projects in a phased manner, subject to receipt of necessary statutory approvals and clearances. The state government will facilitate required permissions in line with the applicable policies and regulations.

The agreement will reinforce KPI Green Energy’s emphasis on expanding its renewable energy portfolio and bolstering its presence in Gujarat’s clean energy ecosystem. The projects are in line with scaled efforts for sustainable development and the renewable energy transition.

Earlier in January, the company announced securing a new order worth ₹819 Crore through its subsidiary KP Green Engineering. The order has been awarded by BSNL under the 4G saturation project.

