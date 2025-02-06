KPI Green Energy Q3 Profit Soars 67% YoY; Revenue Up 39%

KPI Green Energy Ltd posted a healthy performance during the December quarter where it has reported a net profit of ₹85 crore, up by 67% year on year. KPI Green Energy Ltd revenue increased by 39% year on year to ₹458.3 crore from ₹330 crore in the same period last year, which was largely attributed to sustainable growth in its renewable energy business.

The company’s EBITDA at ₹137 crore registered 32% YoY expansion against ₹104 crore reported for Q3FY24. That, of course, was on the back of very healthy operational efficiency. But the EBITDA margin has come down a bit to 30%, whereas last year it stood at 31%.

KPI Green Energy declares its third interim dividend of ₹0.20 per share (4%) on FY 2024-25. Its record date is proposed on February 18, 2025, and the same will be disbursed within 30 days of declaration to the chosen shareholders.

Investors’ confidence in KPI Green Energy has been surging up. The retail shareholding of the company has jumped sharply and since March 2024 up to September 2024 added 1 lakh more investors to the cause, increasing the stake of retail investors to 22.58% from 20.95% at March whereas the promoter holding dropped to 48.77% from 53.08%.

The consistent successive earning growth and rising retail investor participation undoubtedly reflect the company’s ever-growing stature in India’s renewable energy segment.