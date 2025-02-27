iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

KPI Green inks MoU with MP govt to develop 1.8 GW projects

27 Feb 2025 , 09:42 AM

KPI Green Energy announced that its holding company, KP Group, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the New and Renewable Energy Department of Madhya Pradesh for development of 1.8 GW of renewable energy projects in the state.

The MoU was entered at the Global Summit 2025 took place in Bhopal and includes the development of wind, solar, hybrid, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and biomass-based projects.

For the third quarter, KPI Green Energy’s net profit for the third quarter increased by 67% against the last year revenue of ₹85 Crore. The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹458.30 Crore, up by 39% y-o-y to ₹330 Crore against the previous corresponding period.

KPI Green’s EBITDA increased by 32% on a year-on-year basis to ₹137 Crore, as compared to ₹104 Crore in the previous corresponding period. Company’s EBITDA margin stood at 30% against 31% in the same quarter of previous year.

Recently, KPI Green Energy stated that its subsidiary Sun Drops Energia Pvt. Ltd. has received letter of awards (LoA) for development of solar power projects having an aggregate capacity of 15.90 MW.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • KPI Green
  • KPI Green Energy News
  • KPI Green News
  • KPI Green Project
  • KPI Green Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Power Signs ₹30,000 Crore MoU for 5,000 MW Renewable Projects in Assam

Tata Power Signs ₹30,000 Crore MoU for 5,000 MW Renewable Projects in Assam

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:56 PM
Paytm Partners with AI Startup Perplexity to Enhance Financial Search Experience

Paytm Partners with AI Startup Perplexity to Enhance Financial Search Experience

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:36 PM
Welspun One Launches ₹1,000 Crore Co-Investment Program to Expand Fund 2 Portfolio

Welspun One Launches ₹1,000 Crore Co-Investment Program to Expand Fund 2 Portfolio

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:24 PM
Sensex and Nifty trade flat on February 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on February 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:06 PM
Godrej Properties' Pune Project Hits ₹1,000 Crore Sales Milestone

Godrej Properties' Pune Project Hits ₹1,000 Crore Sales Milestone

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|11:12 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.