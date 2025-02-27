KPI Green inks MoU with MP govt to develop 1.8 GW projects

KPI Green Energy announced that its holding company, KP Group, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the New and Renewable Energy Department of Madhya Pradesh for development of 1.8 GW of renewable energy projects in the state.

The MoU was entered at the Global Summit 2025 took place in Bhopal and includes the development of wind, solar, hybrid, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and biomass-based projects.

For the third quarter, KPI Green Energy’s net profit for the third quarter increased by 67% against the last year revenue of ₹85 Crore. The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹458.30 Crore, up by 39% y-o-y to ₹330 Crore against the previous corresponding period.

KPI Green’s EBITDA increased by 32% on a year-on-year basis to ₹137 Crore, as compared to ₹104 Crore in the previous corresponding period. Company’s EBITDA margin stood at 30% against 31% in the same quarter of previous year.

Recently, KPI Green Energy stated that its subsidiary Sun Drops Energia Pvt. Ltd. has received letter of awards (LoA) for development of solar power projects having an aggregate capacity of 15.90 MW.

