Top Stocks for - 27th February 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

KPI Green: KPI Green Energy stated that its holding company, KP Group, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the New and Renewable Energy Department for development of 1.8 GW renewable energy projects in Madhya Pradesh. The MoU was entered into the Global Summit 2025 held in Bhopal.

Tata Power: The power business announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Assam Government at Advantage Assam 2.0 for developing 5,000 MW of renewable and clean energy projects in the state. The initiative shall involve wind, solar, hydro, and energy storage projects. It has an estimated investment of ₹30,000 Crore.

UltraTech Cement: The company said that its board of directors approved the demerger scheme involving Kesoram Industries, effective March 1, 2025. As part of the demerger, UltraTech Cement will issue one equity share of ₹10 each for every 52 shares of ₹10 each held by shareholders in Kesoram. Under the terms of deal, Kesoram’s preference shareholders will receive 54,86,608 fully-paid up 7.3% non-convertible redeemable preference (NCRP) shares of ₹100 each.

Coforge: Coforge Limited announced that it has scheduled a board meeting on March 4, 2025, to consider alteration of its share capital via a sub-division or split of its existing equity shares of ₹10 each.

Dr Reddy’s: The company announced that USFDA discovered some issues at its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility (CTO-2) in Bollaram, Hyderabad, and asked it to sort them out. The USFDA has classified the inspection as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

