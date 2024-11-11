Invest wise with Expert advice
Earlier this year, KPI Green split one equity share with a face value of ₹10 into two shares with a face value of ₹5, in addition to issuing bonus shares.
In an official exchange filing, KP Energy confirmed it has received new orders totaling 1003.7 MW for renewable energy projects.
The organisation received the order from Sai Bandhan Infinium Pvt Ltd. According to the agreement, the project will be finished in stages by July 2025.
According to the company's stock exchange filing on Tuesday, Sun Drops Energia plans to complete the projects during the current fiscal year.
The solar projects are expected to be completed within the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), with work being carried out in phases.
The order, confirmed through an exchange filing, marks a notable milestone for KPI Green Energy in its hybrid captive solar power project segment.
KPI Green Energy specializes in developing and maintaining grid-connected solar power projects, selling the generated power units from its solar plants.
