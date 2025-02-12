KPI Green Energy Subsidiary Wins 15.9 MW Solar Projects

KPI Green Energy Ltd announced that its subsidiary, Sun Drops Energia Pvt Ltd, has received letters of award for developing solar power projects with a total capacity of 15.9 MW. The projects fall under the company’s captive power producer business segment, providing clean energy solutions for industries.

The orders have been secured from Mexo Fiber Pvt Ltd, Rayons Pvt Ltd, Maharaja Industries, Gautam Casting Industries Pvt Ltd, Gautam Technocast, Shrirajlaxmi Denim, and Kartik Dyeing. These projects are planned to be completed in various phases during the 2025-26 financial year, as per the agreements with the clients.

KPI Green Energy recently reported strong Q3 FY25 results, with net profit surging 67% YoY to ₹85 crore. Revenue grew by 39% YoY, reaching ₹458.3 crore, compared to ₹330 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA rose 32% YoY to ₹137 crore, up from ₹104 crore, while EBITDA margin stood at 30%, slightly lower than last year’s 31%.

The company declared a third interim dividend of 4% (₹0.20 per share) for the financial year 2024-25. February 18, 2025, has been set as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend payout. The dividend will be distributed within 30 days from the declaration date, as per company policy.