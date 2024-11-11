|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Bonus Date
|Record Date
|Bonus Ratio
|Bonus
|20 Dec 2024
|3 Jan 2025
|3 Jan 2025
|1:2
|1:2 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that KPI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE KPI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED (542323) RECORD DATE 03.01.2025 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity share of Rs.5/- each for every 02 (Two) existing Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 03/01/2025 DR- 791/2024-2025 Note : As informed by the company 65630202 equity shares would be allotted as on January 06,2025 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated December 24,2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 24.12.2024)
|Bonus
|12 Feb 2024
|15 Feb 2024
|15 Feb 2024
|1:2
|1:2 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, KPI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE KPI Green Energy Limited (542323) RECORD DATE 15/02/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 02 (Two) existing Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 15/02/2024 DR- 718/2023-2024 (As Per BSE Notice dated on 13.02.2024)
Earlier this year, KPI Green split one equity share with a face value of ₹10 into two shares with a face value of ₹5, in addition to issuing bonus shares.Read More
In an official exchange filing, KP Energy confirmed it has received new orders totaling 1003.7 MW for renewable energy projects.Read More
The organisation received the order from Sai Bandhan Infinium Pvt Ltd. According to the agreement, the project will be finished in stages by July 2025.Read More
According to the company's stock exchange filing on Tuesday, Sun Drops Energia plans to complete the projects during the current fiscal year.Read More
The solar projects are expected to be completed within the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), with work being carried out in phases.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.Read More
The order, confirmed through an exchange filing, marks a notable milestone for KPI Green Energy in its hybrid captive solar power project segment.Read More
KPI Green Energy specializes in developing and maintaining grid-connected solar power projects, selling the generated power units from its solar plants.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.