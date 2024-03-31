TO,

THE MEMBERS OF

KPI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of KPI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and the notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI?s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the ‘Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements? Section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit 1. Evaluation of uncertain Tax positions Obtained details of completed Income tax assessment and demand as on March 31, 2024 from management. The Company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of the said dispute. Refer Note No. 48 to the standalone financial statements. We involved our internal experts to challenge the management?s underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the dispute. Our internal experts also considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating management?s position on this uncertain tax position. Additionally, we considered the effect of new information in respect of uncertain tax position as at 01.04.2023 to evaluate whether any change was required to management?s position on these uncertainties. 2. Evaluation of procedure for recognizing the revenue from sale of power The Company has adopted the procedure for recognizing the revenue from sale of power as unbilled revenue at the initial stage on monthly basis and once the confirmation is received from the customer and the regulatory authority in respect of the actual units of electricity transmitted, the Company raises invoice to the client and the same is adjusted against the unbilled revenue booked earlier. We have obtained the Actual Invoice raised by the Company after receipt of the confirmation from the regulatory authority and the customers, Certificate of share of electricity generated by Solar Power plants issued by the GETCO – State Load Dispatch Centre on monthly basis, Calculations of transmission Loss of solar energy on monthly basis issued by the Electricity Company to the client. We have matched the documents and correlate the same with the unbilled revenue booked on monthly basis. The unbilled revenue appearing as on March 31, 2024 would be offset only after the receipt of the above documentary evidences from the respective authorities and the customers which would be settled in the subsequent F.Y. and to that extent there is the possibility that the revenue booked as unbilled revenue can be varied.

Other Information

The Company?s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company?s annual report, management discussion and analysis, Board?s report including Annexures to Board?s report but does not include the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditor?s report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated/inconsistent.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management?s and Board of Director?s Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Company?s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including The Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: - Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements made by management and the Board of Directors.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 we give in the "Annexure-A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; and

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of these standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company?s internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limits laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

(C) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditor?s) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements – Refer Note 49 to the financial statements.

2. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

3. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

4. i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 8 and 15 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

iii) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

5. As stated in Note 17 to the standalone financial statements: i) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act; ii) The Company has not proposed any final dividend during the year.

6. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure-A referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our report of even date

Re: KPI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: I. a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b. The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the management in the phased manner over the period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the periodicity of such physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c. Based on the examination of the registered sale deed/transfer deed/conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties, (other than those that have been taken on lease) disclosed in the financial statements included in (property, plant equipment) are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties that have been taken on lease and disclosed in the financial statements (right-of use asset) as at the balance sheet date, the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company,

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment including Right of Use Assets or intangible assets during the year ended on March 31, 2024.

e. There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

II. a. The inventory includes, materials relating to CPP Plants in progress, Plots and Flats. The management has conducted physical verification of inventory except goods-in-transit at reasonable intervals during the year and the coverage and procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are appropriate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. No discrepancies of 10% or more were noticed in the aggregate for each class of inventory during the year.

b. As disclosed in Note No. 23 to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores rupees in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The final quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks/financial institutions in respect of gross value of primary securities, are not in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

Particulars Amount as per books ( in lakhs) Amount as per Stock Statement submitted to bank (Rs in lakhs) Difference (Rs in lakhs) Book debts as on 31.03.2024 30,265.17 23,759.89 6,505.29 Book debts as on 31.12.2023 30,271.94 19,460.51 10,811.43 Book debts as on 30.09.2023 13,694.15 10,278.95 3,415.20 Book debts as on 30.06.2023 7,330.50 1,054.78 6,275.72 Stock as on 31.03.2024 29,211.20 25,968.09 3,243.11 Stock as on 31.12.2023 12,664.54 16,600.67 (3,936.13) Stock as on 30.09.2023 8,822.31 8,745.31 77.00 Stock as on 30.06.2023 14,155.36 15,908.97 (1,753.61)

The reconciliation for the difference is disclosed in note no 50(iii) of the Standalone Financial Statements.

III. a. During the year the Company has provided loans and stood guarantee to the companies as follows: (i)

Guarantees Security Loans Advances in the nature of Loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - Wholly owned Subsidiaries 14,237 84.94 7,982.87 Nil - Group Company 8,241 - - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Wholly owned Subsidiaries 14,237 84.94 4,988.28 Nil - Group Company 8,241 - - -

* The Company has given various plots situated at Bharuch District as collateral security against the loan granted by bank to its wholly owned subsidiary KPIG Energeia Private Limited. The value mentioned in the above table is derived from the registered valuer?s report obtained by the bank directly which has been provided to us.

b. During the year the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees to companies are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c. For the loans given to the subsidiaries, the loans were given interest free and there were no stipulations as regards to repayment schedule of loan and hence it is not possible for us to comment in respect of the regularity of the loans and interest to subsidiaries.

d. Since loans were interest free and there were no stipulations as regards to repayment schedule of loans given to subsidiaries, we are unable to comment on whether the loans are overdue or not.

e. Since there were no stipulations as regards to repayment schedule of loans given to subsidiaries, we are unable to comment on whether any loans or advances in the nature of loans had fallen due or not.

f. The Company has granted loans or advances in nature of loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment and the details are as follows:

Particulars All parties Promoters Related parties Aggregate amount of loans/advances in nature of loans where: - Loan is repayable on demand (A) NIL NIL NIL - Loan agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) 5,019.35 NIL 4,991.79 Percentage of loans/advances in the nature of loans to the total loans 100.00% NIL 99.45%

IV. There are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 is applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order with respect to Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

V. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the companies act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

VI. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

VII. a. The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, Income Tax, TDS, TCS, GST, customs duty, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. However, there are slight delays in depositing the dues in respect of TDS, TCS, GST, Provident funds, ESIC and Labour Welfare Fund contributions during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. The Company has not deposited the following dues under the Income Tax Act, 1961 due to disputes:

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Amount unpaid (in lakhs Rupees) Period to which the Amount relates (Assessment Year) Forum where Dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Scrutiny Assessment U/S. 143(3) 74.22 (87.74 – 13.52 paid) 2015-16 Commissioner Of Income Tax- National Faceless Appeal Centre (NFAC) - Delhi Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Scrutiny Assessment U/S. 143(3) 14.24 (29.80 – 15.56 Paid) 2014-15 Commissioner Of Income Tax- National Faceless Appeal Centre (NFAC) - Delhi

VIII. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

IX. a. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any other lender.

c. The Company has applied the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d. The Company has not utilised funds raised on short-term basis for long term purposes.

e. The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f. The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

X. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, during the year, the Company has made QIP of its shares and the money raised through QIP were applied for the purpose for which those are raised.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to u, during the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) to raise any funds. Accordingly, the requirements to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

XI. a. No fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form

ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

c. There are no whistle-blowers complaints received by the Company during the year.

XII. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

XIII. Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with

Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XIV. a. The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. The reports of the internal auditors for the period under audit were considered by us.

XV. The Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

XVI. a. The provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable to the Company;

d. There is no core investment Company as a part of group, hence requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XVII. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII. During the year, there was no resignation of statutory auditor and hence the provisions of this clause is not applicable.

XIX. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 47, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. a. In respect of other than on-going projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies act (the act), in compliance with second proviso to sub-section 5 of Section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 50(vii) to the standalone financial statements.

b. There are no unspent amounts in respect of on-going projects that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of Companies Act.

XXI. The requirement of clause 3(xxi) is not applicable in respect of Standalone Financial Statements.

Annexure-B to the Auditors? Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KPI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED ("The Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI?). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. However, we are of the opinion that the Company can make the Internal Controls on Financial Reporting more adequate and more effective considering the inherent risk and nature and size of the business activities carried out by the Company.