KPI Green Energy Ltd Summary

KPI Green Energy Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of KPI Global Infrastructure Limited on February 01, 2008 in Mumbai. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on August 22, 2008. Thereafter, the Company changed the name from KPI Global Infrastructure Limited to KPI Green Energy Limited effective from April 06, 2022. The Company is a multi-dimensional solar energy player, with interests in power generation as an Independent Power Producer (IPP), turnkey solutions for Captive Power Producers (CPP), and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services. It functions in all of these areas under the brand name of Solarism. Incorporated in 2008 based out of Gujarat, the Company scaled up to be one of the most relevant players in the industry by focusing on harnessing the solar energy through various business verticals. The Company is a prominent incumbent in the solar energy space.The primary business of KPI Global is generating and selling electricity from own solar power projects as IPP under the brand Solarism. The Company initially commissioned and started commercial production of solar power project of 5MW capacity and subsequently, has commissioned another 10MW capacity at Sudi & Tanchha village, Amod Tehsil, Bharuch District, Gujarat (Solarism Plant). Under IPP, the Company engaged in the generation and sale of clean electricity through its solar power plants located at village Sudi, Bharuch (Gujarat). The Company is also in providing turnkey solar EPC solutions to Captive Power Consumers, through which it develops, transfers, and operates & maintains grid connected solar power plants for the CPP customers in their captive requirementsDuring the earlier periods, the Company was engaged in the sale of land parcels to third parties, which were leased back for foraying into solar power generation. In 2013, the company received a feasibility study from GETCO for evacuation of the solar power, proposed to be generated at their Solarism Plant, to Amod Substation. In 2014, the company commenced the construction of a ~13.25 km long 66 KV transmission line for power evacuation from their Solarism Plant to Amod Substation. In 2016, it commissioned their first solar power plant for 5 MW at Solarism Plant and in 2017, installed another solar power plant for 10 MW at Solarism Plant. Till September 30, 2018, the company sold CPP of 1.90 MW of solar power plant for CPP clients.In 2018-19, the Company commissioned 15MW of capacity under Independent Power Purchase (IPP) category and also 2.43MW capacity under Captive Power Producer (CPP) category.The Company brought Initial Public Offer of 49,92,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 39.94 Crores in January, 2019. KPIG Energia Private Limited and Sun Drops Energia Private Limited became wholly own subsidiary of the Company on June 4, 2019 and June 10, 2019 respectively. The Company commissioned an additional 25MW of capacity, aggregating to 40.762MW under Independent Power Purchase (IPP) category in 2019. Further, it commissioned 3.12 MW capacity taking total tally to 6.20 MW in CPP business vertical in 2019-20. In 2021, the Company commissioned incremental IPP Capacity aggregating to 49.2 MW and also charged new 11kV transmission line for power evacuation capacity for CPP client. In 2022, the Company energized 100+ MW capacity under the IPP Division, further it commissioned 65+ MW capacity under CPP segment. In 2023, the Company commissioned 26.10 MW first ever Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Plant and further commissioned 300+ MW cumulative capacity for IPP & CPP vertical.