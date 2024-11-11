iifl-logo-icon 1
KPI Green Energy Ltd Board Meeting

432.75
(0.96%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:39:59 AM

KPI Green Energy CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Jan 20256 Jan 2025
KPI Green Energy Limited has informed the exchange that the the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. January 06, 2025, inter alia has approved the allotment of Bonus Equity share in the ratio of 1 (one) bonus equity share against 2 (Two) existing equity shares to the members of the Company. The outcome of the meeting is attached herewith. KPI Green Energy Limited has informed the exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held today i.e. January 06, 2025, inter alia has approved the allotment of Bonus Equity share in the ratio of 1 (One) bonus equity share against 2 (Two) existing equity shares to the members of the company.
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
KPI Green Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for issue of bonus equity shares to the shareholders of the Company and other business matters. Detailed Intimation is enclosed herewith. KPI Green Energy Limited informed BSE that board in its meeting held today i.e. November 14, 2024, has considered and recommended issue of bonus equity share in the proportion of 1:2 i.e. 1 (One) bonus equity share of Rs. 5/- each for every 2 (Two) existing equity share of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up. Detailed disclosure is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
KPI Green Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, commenced at 11:40 am and concluded at 12:38 pm at the registered office of the Company wherein Board of Directors, inter alia, has: 1. Approved Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, copy of financial results as above along with the limited review report by the Statutory Auditors have been annexed herewith. 2. Considered, approved and declared Interim Dividend at 4% i.e. Re. 0.20 (Twenty Paisa Only) per equity share having face value of Rs. 5/- each, on the equity share capital of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. The Record date for payment of this interim dividend is November 14, 2024. The Dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration to the shareholders whose name appears in the Register of Members as on the Record date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
KPI Green Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Directors Report along with the Secretarial Audit Report issued by the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 to decide the date time and venue of the ensuing 16th Annual General Meeting of the company and approve the draft notice calling 16th Annual General Meeting. KPI Green Energy Limited has fixed Friday, October 4, 2024, as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of final dividend, if declared by the Members at the ensuing 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company KPI Green Energy Limited informed the exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. August 31, 2024, inter alia to consider and approve the draft notice calling the 16th AGM of the Company. The outcome of the meeting is enclosed herewith. Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 Aug 202416 Aug 2024
KPI Green Energy Limited has informed the exchange about outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. August 16, 2024 for the purpose of allotment of equity shares pursuant to QIP. The outcome is attached herewith.
Board Meeting12 Aug 202412 Aug 2024
KPI Green Energy Limited has informed the exchange about outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024. The outcome is attached herewith.
Board Meeting8 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
KPI Green Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. KPI Green Energy Limited informed the BSE that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. August 8, 2024, declared First Interim Dividend at 4% i.e. Rs. 0.20/- per equity share having face value of Rs. 5/- each, on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Disclosure is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 20243 May 2024
KPI Green Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The proposal for alteration in the capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up KPI Green Energy Limited has informed the Exchange about the outcome of the Board meeting held today, i.e. May 23, 2024, wherein inter-alia the Board has considered and approved the alteration in the capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity share of the Company from 1 (One) Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up into 2 (Two) Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each fully paid-up, subject to approval of Shareholders. The outcome of the meeting is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 May 20246 May 2024
KPI Green Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve KPI Green Energy Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider a proposal for obtaining an enabling resolution for fund raising by the Company. KPI Green Energy Limited has informed the exchange about outcome of the Board Meeting held on today, i.e. May 13, 2024 to consider the raising of funds through issuance of equity shares by way of QIP upto Rs. 1000 Cr. The outcome is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)
Board Meeting3 May 20243 May 2024
Considered and recommended approval of Loans, Investments, Guarantee or Security Under Section 185 of Companies Act, 2013
Board Meeting25 Apr 202419 Apr 2024
KPI Green Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 19/04/2024) KPI Green Energy Limited has informed the exchange regarding the outcome of Board Meeting held on April 25, 2024 and submitted audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and year Ended March 31, 2024. The detail outcome is enclosed. KPI Green Energy Limited submitted audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Detailed Results are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)
Board Meeting16 Feb 202416 Feb 2024
KPI Green Energy Limited has informed the exchange that the the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. February 16, 2024, inter alia has approved the allotment of Bonus Equity share in the ratio of 1 (one) bonus equity share against 2 (Two) existing equity shares to the members of the Company. The outcome of the meeting is attached herewith.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
KPI Green Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial Results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. KPI Green Energy Limited has informed the exchange regarding the outcome of Board Meeting held on February 14, 2024 and submitted Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023. The detail outcome is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)

KPI Green Energy: Related News

KPI Green Energy to consider bonus proposal on November 14

KPI Green Energy to consider bonus proposal on November 14

11 Nov 2024|03:03 PM

Earlier this year, KPI Green split one equity share with a face value of ₹10 into two shares with a face value of ₹5, in addition to issuing bonus shares.

KP Energy Secures Over 1 GW of Wind-Solar Hybrid Orders from KPI Green

KP Energy Secures Over 1 GW of Wind-Solar Hybrid Orders from KPI Green

6 Nov 2024|12:15 AM

In an official exchange filing, KP Energy confirmed it has received new orders totaling 1003.7 MW for renewable energy projects.

KPI Green Energy secures 66 MW hybrid power project order

KPI Green Energy secures 66 MW hybrid power project order

26 Sep 2024|11:35 AM

The organisation received the order from Sai Bandhan Infinium Pvt Ltd. According to the agreement, the project will be finished in stages by July 2025.

KPI Green Energy secures LOIs for 7MW solar projects

KPI Green Energy secures LOIs for 7MW solar projects

3 Sep 2024|03:17 PM

According to the company's stock exchange filing on Tuesday, Sun Drops Energia plans to complete the projects during the current fiscal year.

KPI Green Energy's Subsidiary Secures 7 MW Solar Projects

KPI Green Energy's Subsidiary Secures 7 MW Solar Projects

3 Sep 2024|03:03 PM

The solar projects are expected to be completed within the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), with work being carried out in phases.

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

13 Aug 2024|08:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.

KPI Green Energy secures 100 MW hybrid project from Aether Industries

KPI Green Energy secures 100 MW hybrid project from Aether Industries

22 Jul 2024|09:42 AM

The order, confirmed through an exchange filing, marks a notable milestone for KPI Green Energy in its hybrid captive solar power project segment.

KPI Green Energy soars on 50MW hybrid power deal with GUVNL

KPI Green Energy soars on 50MW hybrid power deal with GUVNL

9 Jul 2024|02:16 PM

KPI Green Energy specializes in developing and maintaining grid-connected solar power projects, selling the generated power units from its solar plants.

