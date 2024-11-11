KPI Green Energy Limited has informed the Exchange about the outcome of the Board meeting held today, i.e. May 23, 2024, wherein inter-alia the Board has considered and approved the alteration in the capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity share of the Company from 1 (One) Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up into 2 (Two) Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each fully paid-up, subject to approval of Shareholders. The outcome of the meeting is attached herewith. KPI Green Energy Limited has informed the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Thursday, July 18, 2024 as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/split of equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up into 2 (Two) equity shares having face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each fully paid-up. Disclosure is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.07.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that KPI GREEN ENERGY LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE KPI GREEN ENERGY LTD (542323) RECORD DATE 18.07.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 18/07/2024 DR-675/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE542W01017 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 18/07/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs.5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.07.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240704-49 dated July 04, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code KPI Green Energy Ltd. (542323) New ISIN No. INE542W01025 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.5/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 18-07-2024 (DR- 675/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 15.07.2024)