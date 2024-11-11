iifl-logo-icon 1
KPI Green Energy Ltd Split

420
(-1.56%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

KPI Green Energy CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split22 May 202418 Jul 202418 Jul 2024105
KPI Green Energy Limited has informed the Exchange about the outcome of the Board meeting held today, i.e. May 23, 2024, wherein inter-alia the Board has considered and approved the alteration in the capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity share of the Company from 1 (One) Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up into 2 (Two) Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each fully paid-up, subject to approval of Shareholders. The outcome of the meeting is attached herewith. KPI Green Energy Limited has informed the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Thursday, July 18, 2024 as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/split of equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up into 2 (Two) equity shares having face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each fully paid-up. Disclosure is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.07.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that KPI GREEN ENERGY LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE KPI GREEN ENERGY LTD (542323) RECORD DATE 18.07.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 18/07/2024 DR-675/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE542W01017 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 18/07/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs.5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.07.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240704-49 dated July 04, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code KPI Green Energy Ltd. (542323) New ISIN No. INE542W01025 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.5/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 18-07-2024 (DR- 675/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 15.07.2024)

KPI Green Energy: Related News

KPI Green Energy to consider bonus proposal on November 14

KPI Green Energy to consider bonus proposal on November 14

11 Nov 2024|03:03 PM

Earlier this year, KPI Green split one equity share with a face value of ₹10 into two shares with a face value of ₹5, in addition to issuing bonus shares.

KP Energy Secures Over 1 GW of Wind-Solar Hybrid Orders from KPI Green

KP Energy Secures Over 1 GW of Wind-Solar Hybrid Orders from KPI Green

6 Nov 2024|12:15 AM

In an official exchange filing, KP Energy confirmed it has received new orders totaling 1003.7 MW for renewable energy projects.

KPI Green Energy secures 66 MW hybrid power project order

KPI Green Energy secures 66 MW hybrid power project order

26 Sep 2024|11:35 AM

The organisation received the order from Sai Bandhan Infinium Pvt Ltd. According to the agreement, the project will be finished in stages by July 2025.

KPI Green Energy secures LOIs for 7MW solar projects

KPI Green Energy secures LOIs for 7MW solar projects

3 Sep 2024|03:17 PM

According to the company's stock exchange filing on Tuesday, Sun Drops Energia plans to complete the projects during the current fiscal year.

KPI Green Energy's Subsidiary Secures 7 MW Solar Projects

KPI Green Energy's Subsidiary Secures 7 MW Solar Projects

3 Sep 2024|03:03 PM

The solar projects are expected to be completed within the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), with work being carried out in phases.

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

13 Aug 2024|08:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.

KPI Green Energy secures 100 MW hybrid project from Aether Industries

KPI Green Energy secures 100 MW hybrid project from Aether Industries

22 Jul 2024|09:42 AM

The order, confirmed through an exchange filing, marks a notable milestone for KPI Green Energy in its hybrid captive solar power project segment.

KPI Green Energy soars on 50MW hybrid power deal with GUVNL

KPI Green Energy soars on 50MW hybrid power deal with GUVNL

9 Jul 2024|02:16 PM

KPI Green Energy specializes in developing and maintaining grid-connected solar power projects, selling the generated power units from its solar plants.

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

