AGM 25/09/2024 KPI Green Energy Limited informed the exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. August 31, 2024, inter alia to consider and approve the draft notice calling the 16th AGM of the Company. The outcome of the meeting is enclosed herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024) KPI Green Energy Limited has submitted the Exchange proceedings of the 16th Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2024 through Video Conferencing(VC)/Other Audio Video Means (OVAM) facility. Disclosure is attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024) KPI Green Energy Limited informed BSE regarding alteration of Object Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company. The detailed disclosure is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)