|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|6 Nov 2024
|14 Nov 2024
|14 Nov 2024
|0.2
|4
|Interim 2
|Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, commenced at 11:40 am and concluded at 12:38 pm at the registered office of the Company wherein Board of Directors, inter alia, has: Considered, approved and declared Interim Dividend at 4% i.e. Re. 0.20 (Twenty Paisa Only) per equity share having face value of Rs. 5/- each, on the equity share capital of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. The Record date for payment of this interim dividend is November 14, 2024.
|Dividend
|25 Apr 2024
|4 Oct 2024
|4 Oct 2024
|0.2
|4
|Final
|KPI Green Energy Limited has informed the exchange regarding the outcome of Board Meeting held on April 25, 2024 and submitted audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and year Ended March 31, 2024. The detail outcome is enclosed. Recommended Final Dividend at 2% i.e. Re. 0.20 (Twenty Paisa only) per equity share of the face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the Shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. KPI Green Energy Limited has submitted the Exchange proceedings of the 16th Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2024 through Video Conferencing(VC)/Other Audio Video Means (OVAM) facility. Disclosure is attached herewith. To declare the final dividend at 4% i.e. Re. 0.20 (Twenty paise only) per Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2024)
|Dividend
|8 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|0.2
|4
|Interim
|approved and declared Interim Dividend at 4% i.e. Re. 0.20 (Twenty Paisa Only) per equity share having face value of Rs. 5/- each, on the equity share capital of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. The Record date for payment of this interim dividend is August 21, 2024.
Earlier this year, KPI Green split one equity share with a face value of ₹10 into two shares with a face value of ₹5, in addition to issuing bonus shares.Read More
In an official exchange filing, KP Energy confirmed it has received new orders totaling 1003.7 MW for renewable energy projects.Read More
The organisation received the order from Sai Bandhan Infinium Pvt Ltd. According to the agreement, the project will be finished in stages by July 2025.Read More
According to the company's stock exchange filing on Tuesday, Sun Drops Energia plans to complete the projects during the current fiscal year.Read More
The solar projects are expected to be completed within the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), with work being carried out in phases.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.Read More
The order, confirmed through an exchange filing, marks a notable milestone for KPI Green Energy in its hybrid captive solar power project segment.Read More
KPI Green Energy specializes in developing and maintaining grid-connected solar power projects, selling the generated power units from its solar plants.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.