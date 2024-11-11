KPI Green Energy Limited has informed the exchange regarding the outcome of Board Meeting held on April 25, 2024 and submitted audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and year Ended March 31, 2024. The detail outcome is enclosed. Recommended Final Dividend at 2% i.e. Re. 0.20 (Twenty Paisa only) per equity share of the face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the Shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. KPI Green Energy Limited has submitted the Exchange proceedings of the 16th Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2024 through Video Conferencing(VC)/Other Audio Video Means (OVAM) facility. Disclosure is attached herewith. To declare the final dividend at 4% i.e. Re. 0.20 (Twenty paise only) per Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2024)