SectorIT - Software
Open₹1,776.85
Prev. Close₹1,776.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,622.18
Day's High₹1,789.25
Day's Low₹1,739.6
52 Week's High₹2,365
52 Week's Low₹1,651.5
Book Value₹348.44
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19,455.23
P/E40.02
EPS44.38
Divi. Yield1.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.6
55.3
55.2
55.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,878.7
2,647.6
2,543.5
2,342.2
Net Worth
2,934.3
2,702.9
2,598.7
2,397.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,750.5
1,379.9
1,523.1
1,292
yoy growth (%)
26.85
-9.4
17.88
3.72
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-895.4
-723.5
-767.2
-652
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
681
352
334.3
307.1
Depreciation
-96.7
-96.2
-99
-54
Tax paid
-111.9
-73.9
-86.3
-50.1
Working capital
-137.5
364.6
121.1
195.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.85
-9.4
17.88
3.72
Op profit growth
49.5
6.72
14.74
11.95
EBIT growth
88.59
5.01
13.45
4.19
Net profit growth
104.63
12.13
4.68
1.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,147.2
6,015.9
4,534.4
4,132.4
4,427.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,147.2
6,015.9
4,534.4
4,132.4
4,427.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
65.9
81.4
112.1
139.9
158.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Founder Chairman
B V R Mohan Reddy
Chairman (Non-Executive)
M M Murugappan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sudheendhra Putty
Executive Vice Chairman & MD
Krishna Bodanapu.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vikas Sehgal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vivek Narayan Gour
Executive Director & CEO
Karthik Natarajan
Independent Director
Nitin Prasad
Reports by Cyient Ltd
Summary
Cyient Limited (Formerly known as Infotech Enterprises Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1991. The Company is engaged in providing global technology services and solutions specialising in geospatial, engineering design, IT solutions and data analytics. Having its headquarters and development facilities in India, Company serves a global customer base through its subsidiaries in the United States of America (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Germany, Japan, Australia, Singapore and India. Cyients range of services include digitisation of drawings and maps, photogrammetry, computer aided design/engineering (CAD/CAE), design and modelling, repair development engineering, reverse engineering application software development, software products development, consulting, analytics and implementation. Apart from these, it specializes in software services and solutions for the manufacturing, utilities, telecommunications, transportation & logistics, local government and financial services markets.In April 1997, the company acquired SRG Infotech, a software company which provided services in oracle and visual basic client server environments.In January 1999, the company entered into an agreement with Navionics Italy for digitization and Conversion services. In July 1999, they established a wholly owned subsidiary namely Infotech Software Solutions Inc in USA which is engaged in the business of supplying computer software and related services. In September 1999, they acquired Cartograpic Science
Read More
The Cyient Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1752.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cyient Ltd is ₹19455.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cyient Ltd is 40.02 and 5.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cyient Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cyient Ltd is ₹1651.5 and ₹2365 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cyient Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.39%, 3 Years at 18.57%, 1 Year at -22.24%, 6 Month at -2.95%, 3 Month at -5.46% and 1 Month at -5.32%.
