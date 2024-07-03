iifl-logo-icon 1
Cyient Ltd Share Price

1,752.55
(-1.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,776.85
  • Day's High1,789.25
  • 52 Wk High2,365
  • Prev. Close1,776.85
  • Day's Low1,739.6
  • 52 Wk Low 1,651.5
  • Turnover (lac)5,622.18
  • P/E40.02
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value348.44
  • EPS44.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19,455.23
  • Div. Yield1.69
  • Open1,908
  • Day's High1,943.45
  • Spot1,928.35
  • Prev. Close1,896.05
  • Day's Low1,874.55
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot300
  • OI(Chg %)-9,600 (-4.14%)
  • Roll Over%1.85
  • Roll Cost1.53
  • Traded Vol.2,96,400 (-36.09%)
Cyient Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1,776.85

Prev. Close

1,776.85

Turnover(Lac.)

5,622.18

Day's High

1,789.25

Day's Low

1,739.6

52 Week's High

2,365

52 Week's Low

1,651.5

Book Value

348.44

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19,455.23

P/E

40.02

EPS

44.38

Divi. Yield

1.69

Cyient Ltd Corporate Action

9 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 12

Record Date: 06 Nov, 2024

arrow

9 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Jun, 2024

arrow

Cyient Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Cyient Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.15%

Non-Promoter- 58.10%

Institutions: 58.10%

Non-Institutions: 17.92%

Custodian: 0.81%

Share Price

Cyient Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

55.6

55.3

55.2

55.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,878.7

2,647.6

2,543.5

2,342.2

Net Worth

2,934.3

2,702.9

2,598.7

2,397.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

1,750.5

1,379.9

1,523.1

1,292

yoy growth (%)

26.85

-9.4

17.88

3.72

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-895.4

-723.5

-767.2

-652

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

681

352

334.3

307.1

Depreciation

-96.7

-96.2

-99

-54

Tax paid

-111.9

-73.9

-86.3

-50.1

Working capital

-137.5

364.6

121.1

195.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.85

-9.4

17.88

3.72

Op profit growth

49.5

6.72

14.74

11.95

EBIT growth

88.59

5.01

13.45

4.19

Net profit growth

104.63

12.13

4.68

1.45

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,147.2

6,015.9

4,534.4

4,132.4

4,427.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,147.2

6,015.9

4,534.4

4,132.4

4,427.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

65.9

81.4

112.1

139.9

158.3

Cyient Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cyient Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Founder Chairman

B V R Mohan Reddy

Chairman (Non-Executive)

M M Murugappan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sudheendhra Putty

Executive Vice Chairman & MD

Krishna Bodanapu.

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vikas Sehgal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vivek Narayan Gour

Executive Director & CEO

Karthik Natarajan

Independent Director

Nitin Prasad

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cyient Ltd

Summary

Cyient Limited (Formerly known as Infotech Enterprises Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1991. The Company is engaged in providing global technology services and solutions specialising in geospatial, engineering design, IT solutions and data analytics. Having its headquarters and development facilities in India, Company serves a global customer base through its subsidiaries in the United States of America (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Germany, Japan, Australia, Singapore and India. Cyients range of services include digitisation of drawings and maps, photogrammetry, computer aided design/engineering (CAD/CAE), design and modelling, repair development engineering, reverse engineering application software development, software products development, consulting, analytics and implementation. Apart from these, it specializes in software services and solutions for the manufacturing, utilities, telecommunications, transportation & logistics, local government and financial services markets.In April 1997, the company acquired SRG Infotech, a software company which provided services in oracle and visual basic client server environments.In January 1999, the company entered into an agreement with Navionics Italy for digitization and Conversion services. In July 1999, they established a wholly owned subsidiary namely Infotech Software Solutions Inc in USA which is engaged in the business of supplying computer software and related services. In September 1999, they acquired Cartograpic Science
Company FAQs

What is the Cyient Ltd share price today?

The Cyient Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1752.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cyient Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cyient Ltd is ₹19455.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cyient Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cyient Ltd is 40.02 and 5.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cyient Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cyient Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cyient Ltd is ₹1651.5 and ₹2365 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cyient Ltd?

Cyient Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.39%, 3 Years at 18.57%, 1 Year at -22.24%, 6 Month at -2.95%, 3 Month at -5.46% and 1 Month at -5.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cyient Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cyient Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 23.15 %
Institutions - 58.10 %
Public - 17.93 %

