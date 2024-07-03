Summary

Cyient Limited (Formerly known as Infotech Enterprises Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1991. The Company is engaged in providing global technology services and solutions specialising in geospatial, engineering design, IT solutions and data analytics. Having its headquarters and development facilities in India, Company serves a global customer base through its subsidiaries in the United States of America (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Germany, Japan, Australia, Singapore and India. Cyients range of services include digitisation of drawings and maps, photogrammetry, computer aided design/engineering (CAD/CAE), design and modelling, repair development engineering, reverse engineering application software development, software products development, consulting, analytics and implementation. Apart from these, it specializes in software services and solutions for the manufacturing, utilities, telecommunications, transportation & logistics, local government and financial services markets.In April 1997, the company acquired SRG Infotech, a software company which provided services in oracle and visual basic client server environments.In January 1999, the company entered into an agreement with Navionics Italy for digitization and Conversion services. In July 1999, they established a wholly owned subsidiary namely Infotech Software Solutions Inc in USA which is engaged in the business of supplying computer software and related services. In September 1999, they acquired Cartograpic Science

