Cyient Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,849.1
1,675.7
1,860.8
1,821.4
1,778.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,849.1
1,675.7
1,860.8
1,821.4
1,778.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
51.1
21.1
23.4
18.8
13.5
Total Income
1,900.2
1,696.8
1,884.2
1,840.2
1,792
Total Expenditure
1,552.4
1,410.7
1,525.5
1,545.6
1,458.9
PBIDT
347.8
286.1
358.7
294.6
333.1
Interest
27.5
25.7
32.4
28.8
27
PBDT
320.3
260.4
326.3
265.8
306.1
Depreciation
66
65.8
67.2
66.1
65.8
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
70.2
60.2
66.3
55.8
53.6
Deferred Tax
-2.5
-13.2
-4.1
-9.3
3.1
Reported Profit After Tax
186.6
147.6
196.9
153.2
183.6
Minority Interest After NP
7.5
3.7
7.7
6
5.3
Net Profit after Minority Interest
179.1
143.9
189.2
147.2
178.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-36.25
-4.74
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
179.1
143.9
189.2
183.45
183.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.28
13.09
17.22
13.41
16.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
240
0
0
0
240
Equity
55.5
55.5
55.5
55.4
55.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.8
17.07
19.27
16.17
18.72
PBDTM(%)
17.32
15.53
17.53
14.59
17.21
PATM(%)
10.09
8.8
10.58
8.41
10.32
