Cyient Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.6
55.3
55.2
55.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,878.7
2,647.6
2,543.5
2,342.2
Net Worth
2,934.3
2,702.9
2,598.7
2,397.9
Minority Interest
Debt
132.2
136.3
115.6
104.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
45.7
44.5
15.1
15.8
Total Liabilities
3,112.2
2,883.7
2,729.4
2,517.8
Fixed Assets
454.1
474.5
384.3
449.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,448.8
1,509.4
891.3
500.8
Deferred Tax Asset Net
78.5
78.4
35.4
36.2
Networking Capital
942.5
706.1
543.5
377.2
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
939.8
707.5
458.9
429.7
Debtor Days
95.68
113.66
Other Current Assets
572.9
557.3
556.5
484.4
Sundry Creditors
-351.4
-312.7
-262.9
-276.6
Creditor Days
54.81
73.16
Other Current Liabilities
-218.8
-246
-209
-260.3
Cash
188.3
115.3
874.9
1,154.3
Total Assets
3,112.2
2,883.7
2,729.4
2,517.8
