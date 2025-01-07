iifl-logo-icon 1
Cyient Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,802.95
(3.14%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

1,750.5

1,379.9

1,523.1

1,292

yoy growth (%)

26.85

-9.4

17.88

3.72

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-895.4

-723.5

-767.2

-652

As % of sales

51.15

52.43

50.37

50.46

Other costs

-342.3

-313.4

-434.5

-359.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.55

22.71

28.52

27.85

Operating profit

512.8

343

321.4

280.1

OPM

29.29

24.85

21.1

21.67

Depreciation

-96.7

-96.2

-99

-54

Interest expense

-10.4

-14.6

-14.8

-0.6

Other income

275.3

119.8

126.7

81.6

Profit before tax

681

352

334.3

307.1

Taxes

-111.9

-73.9

-86.3

-50.1

Tax rate

-16.43

-20.99

-25.81

-16.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

569.1

278.1

248

257

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-20.1

Net profit

569.1

278.1

248

236.9

yoy growth (%)

104.63

12.13

4.68

1.45

NPM

32.51

20.15

16.28

18.33

