Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,750.5
1,379.9
1,523.1
1,292
yoy growth (%)
26.85
-9.4
17.88
3.72
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-895.4
-723.5
-767.2
-652
As % of sales
51.15
52.43
50.37
50.46
Other costs
-342.3
-313.4
-434.5
-359.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.55
22.71
28.52
27.85
Operating profit
512.8
343
321.4
280.1
OPM
29.29
24.85
21.1
21.67
Depreciation
-96.7
-96.2
-99
-54
Interest expense
-10.4
-14.6
-14.8
-0.6
Other income
275.3
119.8
126.7
81.6
Profit before tax
681
352
334.3
307.1
Taxes
-111.9
-73.9
-86.3
-50.1
Tax rate
-16.43
-20.99
-25.81
-16.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
569.1
278.1
248
257
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-20.1
Net profit
569.1
278.1
248
236.9
yoy growth (%)
104.63
12.13
4.68
1.45
NPM
32.51
20.15
16.28
18.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.