Cyient Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,748.05
(-1.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Cyient Ltd

Cyient FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

681

352

334.3

307.1

Depreciation

-96.7

-96.2

-99

-54

Tax paid

-111.9

-73.9

-86.3

-50.1

Working capital

-137.5

364.6

121.1

195.5

Other operating items

Operating

334.9

546.5

270.1

398.5

Capital expenditure

21

28.59

839.1

-16

Free cash flow

355.9

575.1

1,109.2

382.5

Equity raised

4,317.5

4,108.1

3,619.9

3,272.3

Investing

390.5

-9.89

-42.3

15.3

Financing

219.7

240.2

136.1

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

61.9

Net in cash

5,283.6

4,913.5

4,822.9

3,732

