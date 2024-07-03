Cyient Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5,286.4
4,264.5
3,353.2
3,039.3
3,353.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,286.4
4,264.5
3,353.2
3,039.3
3,353.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
42.5
80.9
62.7
99.6
104.4
Total Income
5,328.9
4,345.4
3,415.9
3,138.9
3,458.2
Total Expenditure
4,386.5
3,613.9
2,747.8
2,618.9
2,900.3
PBIDT
942.4
731.5
668.1
520
557.9
Interest
83.6
73.8
28.9
32.1
36.1
PBDT
858.8
657.7
639.2
487.9
521.8
Depreciation
199.5
184
149.3
145.4
139.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
172.7
151.3
122.7
96.1
93.6
Deferred Tax
-19.3
-28.8
-0.9
-14.3
-6.7
Reported Profit After Tax
505.9
351.2
368.1
260.7
295
Minority Interest After NP
12.3
0
0
0
-2.3
Net Profit after Minority Interest
493.6
351.2
368.1
260.7
297.3
Extra-ordinary Items
-49.89
-20.76
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
543.49
371.96
368.1
260.7
297.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
45.01
32.12
33.64
23.71
27.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
240
200
0
0
120
Equity
55.4
55.2
55
55
54.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.82
17.15
19.92
17.1
16.63
PBDTM(%)
16.24
15.42
19.06
16.05
15.55
PATM(%)
9.56
8.23
10.97
8.57
8.79
