Cyient Launches Semiconductor Arm to Boost ASIC Solutions

Cyient Ltd, a global digital, engineering, and technology solutions company, on April 8, 2023 announced that it has launched its fully-owned subsidiary Cyient Semiconductors. This is Cyient’s formal entry into the semiconductor industry a high demand segment in line with “India’s Digital and Industrial Transformation Goals”.

The new venture will accelerate the scaling of Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) turnkey solutions leveraging Cyient’s deep semiconductor design experience.

A leader in the semiconductor solutions space for over 25 years, Cyient has been serving ASIC design needs for thousands of end products across various environments like industrial systems, automotive electronics, data centres, medical devices, among others.

Cyient Semiconductors is focused on providing end-to-end integrated circuit (IC) design and manufacturing solutions and becoming an integral part of the global semiconductor supply chain era.

The company has established, across key markets such as India, the US, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Taiwan, high-performance engineering and design teams that further enhance its global delivery model.

The launch is in line with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s aim to create an Atmanirbhar semiconductor ecosystem in India,” said Krishna Bodanapu, executive vice chairman and managing director of Cyient. He indicated a strong market need for high-performance and reliable semiconductor solutions and said Cyient Semiconductors was positioned to be a key part of India’s semiconductor mission.

Cyient’s Digital, Engineering and Technology (DET) Q3 FY25 display revenue of ₹1,480 crore up 2.1% QoQ down 0.8% YoY. Its EBIT for the segment came in at ₹200 crore and margin at 13.5% while the PAT stood at ₹124 crore, down 28.3% YoY.

Importantly, order intake for Cyient reached an all-time high of $312.3 million in Q3 FY25, a nearly 100% consecutive quarter jump and a 5% YoY growth. The company signed 13 large deals in the DET segment during the quarter, with a total contract value of $234.5 million highlighting the strength of its execution capabilities and the trust clients place in the company.

Cyient Semiconductors is the company’s foray into a high-flying market buoyed by government buoyancy and private demand while also being a bet on diversification. This move strengthens Cyient’s long-term growth potential while supporting India’s journey towards semiconductor self-sufficiency and digital sovereignty.