Cyient Acquires Abu Dhabi’s ADGCE to Boost Middle East Technology Footprint

Cyient said on December 11 that it has picked up Abu Dhabi and Gulf Computer Est, a tech consulting outfit based in Abu Dhabi. The company has been looking to build a stronger base in the Middle East for some time, and this deal is meant to push that plan forward.

The firm said the acquisition will help it grow across a few sectors that are currently seeing steady activity in the region. These include energy, utilities, transport and connectivity. Cyient said these areas have been opening up more opportunities over the last few years.

ADGCE mainly works with clients in the energy sector. Cyient said the team’s experience will help it add more depth to its own digital and engineering services. This covers digital transformation work, IoT solutions, data-led asset management and field engineering.

With a stronger base in the Middle East, the company expects to work more closely with government bodies, utilities, transport companies, telecom operators and private businesses. Cyient believes this will support projects around smart infrastructure and digital upgrades, along with design-to-manufacturing services.

The company also pointed out that the region is expected to invest heavily in the energy sector in the coming years. The figure it shared was more than 200 billion dollars. Cyient said this could bring new opportunities in sustainability projects, modern utility systems, smart mobility and digital programmes for the public sector.

Commenting on the deal, CEO Sukamal Banerjee said the acquisition reflects Cyient’s long-term interest in the Middle East. He added that it will help the company offer solutions that fit local needs and future requirements.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com