Cyient and CNH Strengthen Partnership to Advance Autonomous Construction Equipment

Cyient Limited has renewed its strategic partnership with the Construction Equipment segment of CNH to further accelerate the use of autonomous and intelligent technologies in construction machinery.

The collaboration focuses on developing perception and automation solutions for various construction vehicle platforms, while enhancing both efficiency and safety.

Over the last two-and-a-half years, both companies have been cooperating closely on key innovation initiatives, such as the Advanced Perception System for Wheel Loaders.

Unveiled at Bauma, the system represents an important step for CNH in introducing smart and autonomous construction equipment.

CNH Construction President Humayun Chishti said the partnership demonstrates how technology collaborations can accelerate the pace with which autonomous solutions are integrated into construction operations. He further credited Cyient’s key contribution to the development of the Advanced Perception System.

This agreement extension aims at expanding the use of autonomous systems in numerous vehicle types, increasing operation productivity and workplace safety.

By bringing together CNH’s industry knowledge and Cyient’s engineering expertise, the partnership is well-placed to deliver solutions of the future, aligned with CNH’s wider digital transformation and autonomy ambitions.

Cyient’s Executive Director and CEO, Sukamal Banerjee, added that this is just a starting point-the Advanced Perception System-and was confident that both the companies would continue to develop a range of innovations for the autonomous construction sector.

Both Cyient and CNH emphasized that this engagement represents a long-term commitment to innovation, automation, and the advancement of intelligent construction technologies worldwide.

