iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cyient Ltd

Cyient Ltd Option Chain

1,740.7
(-2.96%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--1,600₹0.60%6000%
--1,760₹1.350%41,7000%
--1,800₹0.25-80%21,0000%
2,4000%₹78.90%1,820₹0.05-98.14%3,3000%
--1,840₹4.90%5,7000%
2,4000%₹95.10%1,860₹0.3-96.25%4,200-22.22%
00%₹109.80%1,880₹0.2-98.54%13,80084%
22,800-8.43%₹30.485.93%1,900₹2-90.97%32,700-6.83%
5,100-5.55%₹0.15-98.43%1,920₹25-19.74%8,700-12.12%
7,500-58.33%₹0.05-98.61%1,940₹507.99%15,300-3.77%
14,700-10.90%₹0.1-91.3%1,960₹41.15-35.5%20,100-9.45%
40,200-6.94%₹0.25-44.44%1,980₹77.9533.59%6,3000%
1,35,900-1.09%₹0.05-80%2,000₹82-16.66%43,500-3.97%
23,4001.29%₹0.2566.66%2,020₹123.818.01%5,4000%
24,000-4.76%₹0.05-90%2,040₹1588.96%3,900-40.90%
1,11,300-11.24%₹0.1-75%2,060₹175.4547.62%18,600-21.51%
22,800-14.60%₹0.55266.66%2,080₹20030.5%7,2000%
1,30,800-9.16%₹0.05-75%2,100₹192.55-3.82%36,000-5.51%
37,200-27.05%₹0.1-66.66%2,120₹112.50%9000%
30,900-17.6%₹0.05-80%2,140--
44,7000%₹0.050%2,160--
00%₹5.20%2,180--
94,5000%₹0.050%2,200₹278.55115.93%9000%
6000%₹9.70%2,220--
43,5000%₹0.050%2,240--
35,4000%₹0.20%2,280--
5,1000%₹0.10%2,320--

Cyient: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cyient Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.