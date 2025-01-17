Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.72
-6.66
23.47
15.89
Op profit growth
42.22
4.75
15.02
15.23
EBIT growth
41.75
0.19
6.56
9.2
Net profit growth
43.56
6.21
-0.37
5.62
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.03
13.91
12.39
13.3
EBIT margin
16.26
12.59
11.73
13.59
Net profit margin
11.51
8.8
7.73
9.58
RoCE
20.29
15.17
18.17
21.61
RoNW
4.29
3.29
3.66
4.35
RoA
3.59
2.65
2.99
3.81
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
47.31
33.07
31.02
29.04
Dividend per share
24
17
15
10.5
Cash EPS
29.92
15.39
14.06
22.07
Book value per share
282.51
268.91
232.87
188.09
Valuation ratios
P/E
19.63
19.61
7.4
16.14
P/CEPS
31.05
42.13
16.32
21.23
P/B
3.28
2.41
0.98
2.49
EV/EBIDTA
10.27
8.74
3.23
7.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
15.82
21.66
Tax payout
-25.21
-23.74
-26.97
-22.22
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
61.81
67.51
56.71
64.33
Inventory days
17.61
17.01
13.19
9.74
Creditor days
-48.59
-43.74
-37.25
-41.81
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-18.77
-12.01
-10.68
-28.33
Net debt / equity
-0.22
-0.3
-0.09
-0.31
Net debt / op. profit
-0.84
-1.54
-0.43
-1.39
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-12.58
-12.73
-8.85
-7.64
Employee costs
-49.98
-52.29
-55.96
-57.14
Other costs
-19.39
-21.05
-22.78
-21.9
