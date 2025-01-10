To the Members of Cyient Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Cyient Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

Impairment assessment of non-current investments in subsidiaries carried at cost (as described in note 5B of the Standalone Financial Statements)

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter As at March 31, 2024, the Company has non current investments in subsidiaries carried at cost of 10,564 Mn. The investments in subsidiaries are tested annually for impairment using discounted cash-flow models of recoverable value compared to the carrying value of the assets. A deficit between the recoverable value and carrying value would result in impairment. Our audit procedures included the following: The inputs to the impairment testing model includes: • We tested the design and operative effectiveness of managements key internal controls over impairment assessments. • Projected revenue growth, operating margins, operating cash-flows and capex during the periods relating to explicit forecasts. • Gained an understanding of and evaluated the methodology used by management to prepare its cash flow forecasts and the appropriateness of the assumptions applied. In making this assessment, we also evaluated the competence, professional qualification, objectivity and independence of Companys specialists and Companys personnel involved in the process. • Stable long-term growth rates beyond explicit forecast period and in perpetuity, and • With the assistance of our specialists, we assessed the assumptions on the key drivers of the cash flow forecasts including discount rates, expected growth rates and terminal growth rates used; in consideration of the current and estimated future economic conditions. • Discount rates that represent the current market assessment of the risks specific to the cash generating unit, taking into consideration the time value of money. • We assessed the historical accuracy of managements forecast by comparing actual financial performance to managements previous forecasts. The financial projections, basis which the future cash flows have been estimated consider the impact of the economic uncertainties on the discount rates, the projected growth rates and terminal values and subjecting these variables to sensitivity analysis. • We analysed the consistency of cash flow forecasts with Managements latest estimates presented to the Board of Directors as part of the budget process. The annual impairment testing is considered a key audit matter because the assumptions on which the tests are based are highly judgmental and are affected by future market and economic conditions which are inherently uncertain, and because of the materiality of the balances to the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole. • We assessed the recoverable value headroom by performing sensitivity testing of key assumptions used. • We tested the arithmetical accuracy of the impairment assessments models. • We assessed the adequacy of the related disclosures in note 5B to the Standalone Financial Statements.

Accuracy of recognition and measurement of Revenues from external customers (as described in note 2 and 17 of the Standalone Financial Statements)

The application of the revenue recognition standard, Ind AS 115 - "Revenue from contracts with customers" involves certain key judgements and principles for evaluating various distinctive terms/matters. Our audit procedures include the following: Revenue where the performance obligation is satisfied over time has been recognised using the percentage of completion method. Identification of performance obligations involves high degree of judgement and assessment of contractual terms. • We tested the design and operating effectiveness of managements key internal controls over revenue recognition. Use of the percentage-of-completion method requires the Company to determine the actual efforts or costs expended to date as a proportion of the estimated total efforts or costs to be incurred which involves significant judgement throughout the period of the contract and is subject to revision as the contract progresses is based on the latest available information. • Tested relevant information technology systems controls relating to contracts and related information used in recording and disclosing revenue. As the revenue recognition involves significant estimates and judgments and is material to the standalone financial statements, we regard this as a key audit matter. • Substantive testing of sample revenue contracts and performed the following procedures to assess management analysis of compliance with Ind AS 115: - Read, analyzed and identified the distinct performance obligations in these contracts. - Compared these performance obligations with that identified and recorded by the Company. - Considered the terms of the contracts and assessed the transaction price including any variable consideration to test revenue. • Test checked sample contracts / transactions in respect of: - Revenue recorded for time and material contracts were tested using a combination of internally approved time sheets including customer acceptances and invoices. - Revenue recorded for fixed price contracts is based on progress towards completion of performance obligation which was verified based on actual cost relative to estimated cost from management analysis and systems or external evidence of progress. Also, reviewed cost incurred with estimated cost to identify significant variations and reasons and to verify whether those variations have been considered in estimating the remaining cost to complete the contract. • Test checked manual journals posted to revenue to identify any unusual items and sought explanations from Management. • We assessed the adequacy of relevant disclosures made within the standalone financial statements.

Allowance for credit losses for trade receivables including unbilled revenue from external customers (as described in note 2, 7 and 9 of the Standalone Financial Statements)

In determination of allowance for expected credit loss, managements judgement involves consideration of ageing status, historical payment records, evaluation of litigations, the likelihood of collection based on the terms of the contract and the credit information of its customers. Our audit procedures included the following: We considered this as key audit matter due to the materiality of the amounts and significant estimates and judgements as stated above. • We tested the design and operative effectiveness of managements key internal controls over allowance for credit losses. • We assessed the completeness and accuracy of the information used in the estimation of probability of default and tested historical payment records, correspondence with customers, credit related information and subsequent collection of the customers balances. • We assessed the allowance for expected credit loss made by management and performed analysis of ageing of receivables, tested the mathematical accuracy and computation of the allowance for credit losses.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board ofDirectors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) ofthe Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2 (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(h) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2 (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2 (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies

(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the

explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note 23(A)(a) to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts - Refer Note 14 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 32 to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. a) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the dividend declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

b) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with section 123 of the Act.

c) As stated in note 30 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, in respect of one accounting software audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to data when using certain access rights and in respect of other software for maintenance of time sheet records, audit trail feature does not exists, as described in note 34 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

For S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 101049W/E300004

per Vikas Pansari

Partner

Membership Number: 093649

UDIN: 24093649BKGPQD4057

Place of Signature: Mumbai

Date: April 25, 2024

Annexure 1 referred to in paragraph under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Cyient Limited ("the Company")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of

property, plant and equipment.

(a) (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) All Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management in the previous year in accordance with a planned programme of verifying them once in three years which is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in note 3A to the Standalone Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company except the following:

Particulars of freehold land Gross Block as at March 31, 2024 Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of Company Freehold land located at Nanakramguda Village, admeasuring 10 acres. ? 4 Mn Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited No Since 2005 Pending completion of legal formalities relating to conveyance

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right-of-use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Companys business does not involve inventories. Accordingly, the requirements to report on clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) As disclosed in note 27 to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores in aggregate from banks and financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the audited books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has provided loans and stood guarantee to subsidiary / step down subsidiaries as follows:

(3 in Mn)

Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year 2,526 210 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of subsidiary / step down subsidiary companies 18,023 1,647

During the year, the Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to any other parties.

(b) During the year, the investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans, investments and guarantees to subsidiary companies are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated for the loans granted to subsidiaries and the repayment/receipts are regular.

(d) There are no amounts of loans granted to subsidiary companies, which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to subsidiary companies which have fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) There are no loans, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 of the Act is applicable. Loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of section 186 of the Act are applicable, have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Company is not in the business ofsale ofany goods or provision of such services as prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and

services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs and other statutory dues applicable to it. The provisions relating to sales tax, service tax, value added tax, duty of excise and cess are not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, customs duty and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The dues of income-tax, sales-tax, service tax and value added tax have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Period to which the amount relates Amount involved Amount paid under protest Forum where the dispute is pending Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax 2004-05 to 2009-10 & 2015-16 toJun-17 17 13 Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Appeals) Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2005 Value added Tax 2005-06 to 2009-10 4 2 Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Appeals) Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Apr-13 to Jun-17 359* 0 Commissioner (Central Excise and Service Tax) Apr-10 to Mar-12 and Apr-13 to Jun-17 127 76 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Apr-06 to Mar-10 137 0 The Supreme Court of India Goods and Services Tax, 2017 Goods and Services Tax 2017-18 to 2020-21 63 6 GST Appellate Tribunal Apr-22 to May-22 50 0 Commissioner Appeals Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax AY 2017-18 to 2019-20 41 19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) AY 2002-03, AY 2004-05 and AY 2005-06 39 - Andhra Pradesh High Court

(* including penalty)

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company did not have any outstanding loans or borrowings or interest thereon due to any lender during the year.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause ix(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint venture entity. The Company does not have any associate.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint venture entity. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly,

the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Act. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly,

the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and immediately preceding financial years.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 32 to the Standalone Financial Statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and managements plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the

date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 22(1) to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 22(1) to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF CYIENT LIMITED ("THE COMPANY")

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Cyient Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

