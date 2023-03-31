Cyient Ltd Management Discussions

Annexure
– 4
Global
Economic and ER&D Outlook
The
global ER&D industry is expected to grow from US$ 1.8 trillion today to US$ 3.3
trillion by 2030 translating to a healthy 8-9% CAGR through this period. India is expected
to play a pivotal role and will remain a major destination in this growth journey
leapfrogging ca. 4 times its current share to about US$ 170B by 2030. However, the recent
challenges arising from the geo-politcal tensions along with macro economic factors such
as inflation and high interest rates do pose a check to the above ER&D spend patterns
in the near-term.
Despite
the challenges in the global economy and many other concerns that exerted a significant
influence on enterprise decision-making, enterprises displayed adaptability and strategic
responsiveness to newer trends. They are also actively pursuing a reduction in time to
market and technology infusion in products, enabling new customer experience, improving
profitable revenue growth, and optimizing costs. The ER&D industry is expected to
witness continued healthy growth led by the key drivers of digitization, softwarization,
platformization, and sustainability. Investments in Cloud, AI, IoT, and Industry 4.0
solutions are expected to be higher to cater to rapidly evolving customer preferences and
to remain competitive in dynamic markets.
With
its strong and balanced portfolio of focus industries and offerings around engineering and
technology solutions, Cyient remains optimistic to mitigate the above economic risks while
equally equipped to address the challenges our customers face in these evolving
environments.
Business
Performance Outlook
Despite
the challenges in the global economy and many Below is a high level summary outlook for
the year across the key industry verticals, Cyient operates through our balanced
portfolio.
Transportation
In
2023, the Aerospace industry witnessed a revival in product demand. Industry indicators
such as revenue per passenger per mile have surpassed the pre-pandemic levels. The order
book of aircraft manufacturers is healthy for the next couple of years. The surge in air
travel is indicative of increased demand for new aircraft and aftermarket products and
services. Also,
given
the existing geopolitical challenges, the defense market is expected to be resilient.
Companies
would have to deal with supply chain challenges, shortage of talent, longer lead times,
etc., for this increase in demand. This is expected to drive companies to embrace
digitalization and adopt emerging, advanced technologies that could achieve profitability,
create a more resilient supply chain, mitigate logistical issues, attract new talent, and
rapidly create new products.
Cyients
Transportation Business Unit delivered a 14.5% YoY growth at the end of FY24, which is a
testament to our strategy for growth for this business. For 2024, we are optimistic about
our play in Aerospace - given our diversified footprint across the engineering value
chain, i.e., design, manufacturing support, MRO and aftermarket, etc., and across the
aircraft ecosystem. Our technology-led engineering solutions resonate very well with our
customers looking for increased throughput and reduced turn around time across the value
chain. We have won significant deals in the last couple of quarters, furthering our
competitive advantage in this space. The FY25 outlook remains positive, with a continued
focus on driving growth in the areas mentioned above, as well as a renewed focus on areas
of technology led manufacturing and MRO, sustainability-led aircraft electrification,
Urban Air Mobility (UAM), drones and defense, and Industry 4.0.
The
Rail Industry is expected to increase its spending on signaling and rail infrastructure
modernization in Europe in Medium term
Energy
and energy transition received much attention throughout 2023, and many countries made
significant gains in their energy transition journey. By 2030, clean power generation is
likely to increase three times, and global investment in clean energy needs to be
proportional. As the economy moves towards sustainable energy solutions, the timely
expansion and upgrade of transmission and distributed networks are required demanding the
need for grid digitalization and modernization. Electrification is another important
factor in the transition journey. Decarbonization and achieving net-zero emissions are
becoming the key priorities; hence, the demand for minerals that assist in key emissions
reduction technologies is expected to increase.
Cyients
Sustainability Business Unit delivered 45.6% YoY growth in FY24. The outlook is promising,
given the current requirements across industries and the growing pipeline. Our end-end
value proposition across consulting, plant engineering, asset management, grid
modernization, and digitalization covers conventional and unconventional energy sources to
help customers address their immediate and medium-term priorities effectively.
The
year gone by has been a challenging one for the Communications industry. After accelerated
investments post-pandemic, there is further rationalization of spending toward fiber,
wireless, 5G, and private networks. The unprecedented spike in interest rates in most
parts of the world arising due to macro and geo-political factors has been a key point for
the industrys cautious and muted approach to spending over the FY24 period. The U.S.
governments programs like BEAD (Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment) and RDOF (Rural
Digital Opportunity Fund) will likely increase communication infrastructure across semi-
urban and rural areas.
The
Connectivity Business Unit in Cyient registered a de- growth of 7.1% as most customers
were impacted and cautious about their spending. Based on the deals we won during the last
quarter (early 2024), we are optimistic about the industrys recovery, which in turn will
set us on a growth path.
The
key growth driver will be the rising demand for data, driven by a massive increase in
video consumption. Fiber penetration, Premium Customer Experience, Cloud, and IoT will be
the other growth drivers. We also expect to see momentum in 5G and Private Network
adoption over the next few years.
New
Growth Areas
Last
year was a challenging one for the Semiconductor industry. Chip sales decline, weak
end-market electronics demand, and higher inventory were the key contributors to the
decrease in spending by customers. A positive outlook is expected in 2024 as we see chip
sales gaining momentum along with an increase in demand for high-performance computing,
data centers, AI, and automotive chips that power connected products and vehicles. Cyient
has experienced a minor degrowth in the Semicon Business Unit for FY24 after a remarkable
growth of ~48% in the previous financial year. The outlook for the year ahead is positive,
and we are witnessing growth momentum from different customer accounts.
The
Automotive industry experienced a surge in 2023 and capitalized on the demand for EVs. The
shift toward electrification, SDV, autonomous, and connected vehicles will continue to
bring more engineering services opportunities. The growth drivers for the sector are
expected to be increased R&D spending from OEMs (rather than Tier 1s) on SDV,
connected cars, and customer experience. Cyient delivered strong growth in FY24, and the
outlook for FY25 is positive. The focus areas for FY25 will be the key growth drivers like
SDV, Digital and Connected Cockpit, and Zonal architecture.
The
Healthcare and Life Sciences industry observed a slowdown in investments in FY24. Despite
losing steam in the number of investments in the digital health sector, applications such
as telemedicine, remote monitoring, digital platforms, and QARA have been promising.
Cyient delivered a minor degrowth in FY24 in this sector, with the outlook for FY25 being
positive. Cyient, with its in-house tools, developed capabilities to address the industry
challenges, such as accelerating the NPD process and reducing the time to market.
Addressing these challenges has enabled us to ensure that our products are future-ready,
technologically fresh, connected, and capable of accelerating product regulatory
processes, implementing QMS, etc.Key Risks and Opportunities
|
Risk
description
|
Risk
impact
|
Risk
mitigation
|
Geo-political
Risks
|
The
USA & China trade conflict has the potential to threaten internal security and
defense. The risk of conflict in Taiwan poses a risk to certain industries, such as
semiconductors.
|
Monitoring
and review at management council levels. We will continue to evaluate the situation of our
semiconductor business.
|
Recessions
|
The
Companys operations may be adversely affected due to increased interest rates, inflation,
increased energy and labor costs, supply chain delays, and geo-political instability.
|
Monitoring
and review at management council levels.
Rigorous
implementation of Business Continuity Plans.
Regular
communication with customers and vendors.
Setting
up of work from home infrastructure. Setting up rigorous and innovative talent acquisition
plans to mitigate talent hiring challenges.
Mandating
appropriate health and safety norms and advisories.
|
Technology
Disruption
|
The
advancement of generative AI solutions such as Chat GPT.
|
Monitoring
and review at management council levels.
Evaluating
investments in generative AI to address the disruption.
|
Currency
Risk
|
Exchange
rate volatility in various currencies could ma-terially and adversely impact the results
of operations.
|
Long-term
cash flow hedges are tak-en to minimize the impact of exchange volatility on Net profit.
Regular
evaluation of hedging policy by internal
Risk
Management to assess the effectiveness.
|
Inflation
Risk
|
The
inability of the future real value of investments, assets, and income to be reduced by
unanticipated inflation.
|
To add
inflation premium to the rates in which we sign contracts with our customers and vendors.
Adjust
cash flows for inflation to prevent
changes
in purchasing power.
|
Attrition
Risk
|
Risk
of losing talent across levels in the Organization.
|
Focus
on employee engagement ini-tiatives.
Actions
around talent development, retention, and compensation corrections.
Focus
on acquiring on next-generation hiring.
|
Risk
description
|
Risk
impact
|
Risk
mitigation
|
Developing
and Marketing Newer Solutions
|
In a
fast-paced economy, there is constant pressure for innovation on all clients, including
the integration of solution capabilities.
|
Accelerate
building next generation competencies and capability building by investing in our current
and future associates.
Continue
to review our investments in our technology practices to develop next- generation services
and solutions.
|
Intellectual
Property
Risk
|
The
risk of inadequate protection of the intellectual property rights of our customers can
lead to reputational damage and litigation.
|
Robust
data security protection and controls to prevent unauthorized access and/or transfer.
Strict
physical access controls for employees across customer delivery centers and secure areas.
Regular
internal audits to comply with customer requirements of confidentiality and data
protection.
|
Vendor
consolidation
Demand
for discounts and volume discounts across customers
|
Pressure
on margins due to volume discounts.
|
Improve
efficiency for better economies of
scale.
|
Competition
risks
|
In
this highly competitive en-vironment, there may be a severe impact on margins due to
pricing pressures.
|
There
is a focus on providing higher value and differentiated services and venturing into new
business models.
|
Compliance
risks
|
Being
a global company, we are exposed to the laws and regulations of multiple countries.
|
The
Company has an in-house com-pliance team that monitors global compliance.
The
team receives updates on changes in regulations from specialist consultants and circulates
the same internally.
|
Data
privacy and Cybersecurity
|
In a
connected world, businesses are highly vulnerable to cyberattacks, leading to loss of data
and damage to reputation.
|
The
Company has a stringent cybersecurity policy that ensures the timely resolution of
incidents.
The
Companys global presence across multiple countries and sizeable associate strength make
it imperative for us to have a robust internal controls framework. The Company has
adequate systems of internal control commensurate with its size and the nature of its
operations. These have been designed to provide reasonable assurance with regard to
recording and providing reliable financial and operational information, complying with
applicable statutes, safeguarding assets
from
unauthorized use or losses, executing transactions with proper authorization, and ensuring
compliance with corporate policies. The Company has a well-defined manual for the
delegation of authority for approving revenue and expenditure. The Company uses the SAP
system globally to record data for accounting, consolidation, and management information
purposes, connecting to different locations to exchange information.
Cyient
has appointed M/s KPMG as internal auditors for the financial year 2023-2024. KPMG has
carried out the internal audit based on an internal audit plan, which is reviewed each
year and approved by the Audit Committee. The internal audit process is designed to review
the adequacy of internal control checks and covers all significant areas of the Companys
global operations.
The
Company has an Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, the details of which have been
provided in the corporate governance report.
The
Audit Committee reviews audit reports submitted by the internal auditors. Suggestions for
improvement are considered, and the audit committee follows up on the implementation of
corrective actions. The committee also meets the Companys statutory auditors to
ascertain, inter alia, their views on the adequacy of internal control systems in the
Company and keeps the board of directors informed of its key observations from time to
time.
The
statutory auditors have also independently audited the internal financial controls over
financial reporting as of March 31, 2024. They have opined that adequate internal controls
over financial reporting exist and that such controls were operating effectively.
Investor
Engagement
The
Company communicates the business outlook, strategies, and new initiatives to its
investors regularly and in a structured manner. We believe that periodic communication and
engagement with the investor community is as important as timely and reliable financial
performance. We engage with the investors through multiple communication channels. The
Companys dedicated investor relations department and the Companys senior management team
regularly participate in various roadshows and investor conferences in India and across
the world. The Company hosted its annual Investor Day in December 2023 at its Hyderabad
campus, which also coincided with the inauguration of Cyients world-class innovation and
experience center – CyientifiQ Experience Center.
Whistleblower
Policy
Cyient
firmly believes in Values FIRST (FIRST = Fairness, Integrity, Respect, Sincerity,
Transparency), and the organization-wide Whistleblower policy is a step toward ensuring
transparency and accountability. The Company believes in the conduct of the affairs of its
constituents fairly and transparently by adopting the highest standards of
professionalism, honesty, integrity, and ethical behavior. This allows stakeholders to
expose any kind of information
or
activity deemed illegal, unethical, or not correct within the Company. The stakeholder can
approach the Ombudsman without fear to report any wrongdoing, impropriety, or malpractice
within the Company.
Shareholder
Value Creation
As a
result of our significant growth in revenue and profit over the last five years:
The
market capitalization witnessed significant growth and has doubled from ? 110,050 Mn at
the end of FY23 to
?
221,375 Mn at the end of FY24.
The
dividend payout has substantially improved from 25% in FY14 to 45% in FY 24.
The
Company has achieved significant growth in the free cash flow (FCF) generation
capabilities of the business with an increased focus on receivables management, working
capital management, and tax optimization and generated the FCF at ? 6,479 Mn in FY24.
During
the year, revenue has witnessed a growth of 15.6 % in US $ constant currency terms and
18.8% in rupee terms.
The
Digital, Engineering & Technology (DET) segment has witnessed a growth of 12.6% in US
$ constant currency terms and 16% in rupee terms, primarily led by growth in
transportation and sustainability business units.
DLM
segment has witnessed a growth of 39.7% in US $ constant currency terms and 43.2% in rupee
terms.
Over
the last eight years, the Company has sustained robust revenue growth momentum with annual
growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The revenue growth for the Company is driven by a focus on a
well-diversified business and geography portfolio.
Revenue
by Geography
During
FY24, the Company delivered a de-growth of 3% in the North America region, a growth of
29.3% in the EMEA region, and 38.8% growth in the Asia Pacific, including the India region
in $ terms.
Revenue
by Operating Segments
Segment
information is presented for the
“consolidated
Better
Customer Mining
The
Company continues to stress on improving revenue per customer by focusing on strategic
customers and generating more up-sell and cross-sell opportunities.
The
below chart depicts the contribution of revenue from the top 20 customers over the last
five financial years in the services segment:
financial
statements” as permitted under the Ind AS 108 “Operating Segments”. The
Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) reviews the business as three operating
segments
-
“Digital, Engineering & Technology” (hitherto referred to as
“Services”), “Design led Manufacturing” (DLM) and “Others”.
Effective
April 1, 2023, considering the IPO of Cyient DLM Limited, the Group has re-organised its
business units. Consequent to such change, the Aerospace Parts division of Cyient Defense
Services Inc., USA, which hitherto was reported in the DLM segment is now included in the
Digital, Engineering & Technology segment and Cyient Solutions and Systems Private
Limited and Aerospace Tooling division of Cyient Defense Services Inc., USA, which
hitherto were reported in the DLM segment are now included in the Others, consistent to
the manner in which the CODM reviews the business.
The
Digital, Engineering & Technology segment includes Transportation, Connectivity,
Sustainability and NGA (New Growth Areas such as HiTech, Automotive, Semicon and Medical
Technologies).
The
DLM segment includes Cyient DLM Limited. The DLM segment is engaged in the business of
manufacturing and providing “Electronic Manufacturing Services”.
Others
include Cyient Solutions and Systems Private Limited and Aerospace Tooling division of
Cyient Defense Services Inc., USA.
During
the year, the DET segment has witnessed a growth of 16% in rupee terms, and the DLM
segment has seen a growth of 43.2% in rupee terms.
Profits
Trend
During
the year, profits have increased due to:
The
increase in DET PAT, driven by volume increase and expansion in margin.
The
increase in DLM PAT, driven by volume increase and other income.
Net
Worth
The
net worth of the Company has grown at 12.2% CAGR in the last six years from ?25,622 Mn to
?45,569 Mn. It is mainly attributed to the profitable growth over the years, driven by
organic and inorganic initiatives.
Free
Cash Flow (FCF) Generation
The
Company has achieved significant improvement in the free cash flow (FCF) generation.
In
FY24, the Company generated FCF of ? 6,479 Mn as against FCF generated in FY23 at ? 4,887
Mn. The Companys FCF to PAT conversion is 92% in FY 24 to 95% in FY 23.
Days
Sales Outstanding
The
Company has delivered Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) of 83 days as of March 31, 2024 and 78
days with March 31, 2023.
* DSO
Calculation: Total receivables at the end of quarter/ (Quarterly Annualized Revenue*90)
The
effective tax rate has decreased from 24.5% in FY23 to 23.5% in FY24, due to efficient tax
planning.
The
Company incurred capital expenditure of ? 782 Mn in FY 24 (1.1% of the total revenue), as
compared to ? 652 Mn in FY
23.
(1.1% of the total revenue).
Return
to investors
The
dividend payment trend for the Company has improved
substantially
in the last five years.
The
highest-ever dividend of ? 30 per share was declared in FY24. A dividend of ? 26 per share
was declared in FY23.
The
dividend payout for the Company stands at 45% in FY24 (FY23: 56%)
Market
Capitalization
The
Companys market capitalization has grown from ? 71,747 Mn in FY19 to ? 221,375 Mn in
FY24.
Market
capitalization has increased from ?110,050 Mn as of March 31, 2023, to ?221,375 Mn as of
March 31, 2024.
Financial
Performance for the Year 2023-24 (Consolidated)
The
financial results of Cyient Limited under Indian Accounting Standards discussed below are
for the consolidated results of Cyient Limited and its subsidiaries. This part of the
Management Discussion and Analysis refers to the consolidated financial statements of
Cyient (“the Company”) and its subsidiaries
Consolidated
Financial Results
|
Particulars
|
31-Mar-24
|
31-Mar-23
|
? Mn
|
% of
Revenue
|
? Mn
|
% of
Revenue
|
Income
|
Revenue
from contracts with customers
|
71,472
|
100%
|
60,159
|
100%
|
Other
income
|
659
|
0.9%
|
814
|
1.4%
|
Total
income
|
72,131
|
60,973
|
Expenses
|
Employee
benefits expense
|
35,120
|
49.1%
|
30,260
|
50.3%
|
Cost
of materials consumed
|
9,893
|
13.8%
|
6,839
|
11.4%
|
Changes
in inventories of finished goods, stock-in-trade and work
in
progress
|
(235)
|
(0.3%)
|
125
|
0.2%
|
Operating,
administration and other expenses
|
14,342
|
20.1%
|
13,371
|
22.2%
|
Finance
costs
|
1,160
|
1.6%
|
1,000
|
1.7%
|
Depreciation
and amortization expense
|
2,667
|
3.7%
|
2,566
|
4.3%
|
Total
expenses
|
62,947
|
88.1%
|
54,161
|
90.0%
|
Profit
before tax, share of profit from joint venture and non-controlling interest
|
9,184
|
12.8%
|
6,812
|
11.3%
|
Tax
expense
|
2,156
|
3%
|
1,668
|
2.8%
|
Profit
before share of profit from joint venture and non- controlling interest
|
7,028
|
9.8%
|
5,114
|
8.6%
|
Share
of loss from Joint Venture
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share
of non-controlling interest
|
200
|
0.3%
|
-
|
-
|
Net
Profit attributable to the share-holders of the Company
|
6,828
|
9.6%
|
5,144
|
8.6%
ANALYSIS
Revenue
Revenue
has grown by 18.8% in rupee terms and by 15.6% in US $ constant currency terms.
The
Digital, Engineering & Technology segment has witnessed a growth of 16% in rupee terms
and 12.6% in US $ constant currency terms.
The
DLM segment has witnessed a growth of 43.2% in rupee terms and 39.7% in US $ constant
currency terms.
Other
income
Other
income for FY24 was ?659 Mn as compared to ? 814 Mn
in
FY23. Decrease is due to following reasons:
Treasury
income is higher by ? 233 Mn due to effective
utlisation
of surplus cash.
This
is offset by loss on fair valuation of financial liabilities by ? 135 Mn.
Loss
on maturity of forward contracts in FY 24 is ? (5) Mn, as compared to gain of ? 159 Mn in
FY 23 due to loss in EUR & GBP contracts, partially offset by higher gains in other
currencies like AUD, CAD and USD.
The
movement of the Rupee against major currencies was as follows:
|
Particulars
|
YE
March 2024
|
YE
March 2023
|
Closing
|
Average
|
Closing
|
Average
|
USD
|
83.35
|
82.77
|
82.09
|
80.31
|
EUR
|
90.14
|
89.81
|
89.57
|
83.65
|
GBP
|
105.18
|
104.05
|
101.73
|
96.80
|
AUD
|
54.40
|
54.47
|
55.13
|
54.97
Employee
benefits expense
Employee
benefits expense includes salaries that have fixed and variable components, contributions
to retirement and other funds, and staff welfare expenses.
Employee
benefits expense as a percentage of the revenue from operations stands at 49.1% for FY24
compared to 50.3% in FY23. In value terms, employee benefits expense has increased by ?
4,860 Mn in FY24 compared to FY23 due to an increase in headcount globally (from 15,172 on
March 31, 2023, to 15,461 on March 31, 2024) and annual salary hikes.
Operating,
Administration, and Other Expenses
|
Particulars
|
YE
March 2024
|
YE
March 2023
|
Mn
|
% of
revenue
|
Mn
|
% of
revenue
|
Rent
|
189
|
0.3%
|
194
|
|
Travelling
& Conveyance
|
1,410
|
2.0%
|
1,029
|
1.7%
|
Subcon-
tracting charges
|
5,668
|
7.9%
|
4,023
|
6.7%
|
Repairs
and mainte- nance
|
2,458
|
3.4%
|
2,074
|
3.4%
|
Others
|
4,617
|
6.5%
|
6,051
|
10.1%
|
Total
|
14,342
|
20.1%
|
13,371
|
22.2%
Subcontracting
charges marginally increased as a percentage of revenue, in line with the change in the
revenue mix during the year.
Repairs
and maintenance expense and Travel expenses are in line with the business requirements.
‘Others
decreased mainly due to decrease in legal and professional charges by ? 1,243 Mn and
reduction in the ECL provision for trade receivables by ? 329 Mn.
Finance
costs
Finance
costs have marginally decreased from 1.7% in FY 23 to 1.6% in FY 24 as a percentage of
revenue. Decrease in finance costs is primarily on account of repayment of loans during
the financial year.
Depreciation
and amortization expense
Depreciation
and amortization expense for FY24 was ? 2,667 Mn (3.7% of revenue) compared to ? 2,566 Mn
(4.3% of revenue) in FY23. Increase in depreciation and amortization in FY 24 by ? 101 Mn
is on account of additions to property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets of
? 793 Mn towards computers, buildings, plant and equipment, computer software and others
and additions to right-of-use assets by
?
1,661 Mn towards buildings and computers.
Tax
expense
The
effective tax rate has decreased from 24.5% in FY23 to 23.5% in FY24, marginally decreased
by 1% due to effective tax planning.
Net
profit attributable to the shareholders
The
net profit stands at ? 6,828 Mn for FY24 as compared to ? 5,144 Mn in FY23. Reasons for
the increase in the net profit during the year are:
The
increase in DET PAT is driven by volume increase and expansion in margin.
The
increase in DLM PAT is driven by volume increase and other income.
Consolidated Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2024
|
As of
March 31, 2024
|
As of
March 31, 2023
|
EQUITY
AND LIABILITIES
|
Shareholders
funds
|
-
Share capital
|
555
|
553
|
-
Reserves and surplus
|
45,014
|
34,082
|
Total
- Shareholders funds (including non-controlling interest)
|
45,569
|
34,635
|
Non-current
liabilities
|
-
Long-term borrowings
|
2,783
|
4,939
|
-
Lease and Other financial liabilities
|
2,469
|
3,230
|
-
Long-term provisions
|
1,795
|
1,616
|
-
Deferred tax liabilities (net)
|
839
|
830
|
Total
- Non-current liabilities
|
7,886
|
10,615
|
Current
liabilities
|
-
Short-term borrowings
|
1,743
|
4,397
|
-
Lease liabilities
|
885
|
882
|
-
Trade payables
|
6,878
|
7,142
|
-
Other current liabilities
|
5,931
|
6,673
|
-
Short-term provisions
|
1,144
|
1,137
|
Total
- Current liabilities
|
16,581
|
20,231
|
TOTAL
- EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
70,036
|
65,481
|
ASSETS
|
Non-current
assets
|
-
Property, plant and equipment
(including
right-of-use assets and intangible assets)
|
12,146
|
12,328
|
-
Goodwill
|
16,692
|
16,363
|
-
Non-current investments
|
3,598
|
3,463
|
-
Deferred tax assets (net)
|
752
|
482
|
-
Other non-current assets
|
1,257
|
932
|
Total
- Non-current assets
|
34,445
|
33,568
|
Current
assets
|
-
Inventories
|
4,676
|
4,358
|
-
Current investments
|
758
|
1,718
|
-
Trade receivables
|
12,617
|
11,271
|
-
Cash and bank balances
|
9,835
|
7,194
|
-
Other current assets
|
7,705
|
7,372
|
Total
- Current assets (including unbilled revenue)
|
35,591
|
31,913
|
TOTAL
ASSETS
|
70,036
|
65,481
The
Company has only one class of shares – equity shares with a par value of ?5 each. The
Authorized share capital of the Company was 280,000,000 equity shares. Movement in share
capital is on account of exercise of the stock options by the associates of the Group
under the Associate Stock Option Plan.
Reserves
and surplus increased from ? 34,082 Mn as of March 31, 2023, to ? 45,014 Mn as of March
31, 2024, primarily due to profit generated during FY24 of ? 6,828 Mn and DLM IPO proceeds
of ?6,590 Mn attributable to the Company and non- controlling interest.
During
the year ended March 31, 2024, “Cyient DLM Limited” a wholly owned subsidiary
has completed its Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) by way of fresh issue of
22,364,653 equity shares of face value of ? 10 each for at an issue price of ? 265 per
equity share aggregating to ? 5,920 Mn. The equity shares of Cyient DLM Limited were
listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited on July 10, 2023.
Further, Cyient DLM Limited has undertaken a pre-IPO placement by way of private placement
of 4,075,471 equity shares aggregating to ? 1,080 Mn at an issue price of ? 265 per equity
share on June 6, 2023. Consequently, shareholding of the Parent has reduced by 33.33% in
Cyient DLM Limited due to which it has become material partly-owned subsidiary. This
reduction has not resulted in loss of control for the Group. Non-controlling interest
share in Cyient DLM Limited as at March 31, 2024 was ? 3,020 Mn.
Borrowings
The
long-term borrowings decreased from ?4,939 Mn as of March 31, 2023, to ? 2,783 Mn as of
March 31, 2024, due to repayment of ?2,156 during the year. Repayment includes both
scheduled repayment and pre-closure of loans.
The
short-term borrowings decreased from ?4,397 Mn as of March 31, 2023, to ?1,743 Mn as of
March 31, 2024, due to repayment of ?2,654 during the year.
Trade
payables
Trade
payables consist of payables toward the purchase of goods and services and stood at ?6,878
Mn as of March 31, 2024 (?7,142 Mn as of March 31, 2023).
Property,
plant, and equipment (including intangible assets)
Mn
|
Particulars
|
As of
March 31,
2024
|
As of
March 31,
2023
|
Property,
plant and equipment
|
4,462
|
4,481
|
Other
intangible assets
|
3,839
|
4,632
|
Intangible
assets under development
|
558
|
418
|
Right-of-use
assets
|
3,271
|
2,770
|
Capital
work-in-prog- ress
|
16
|
27
|
Total
|
12,146
|
12,328
Movement
in Property, plant and equipment is explained
below:
Additions
to property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets of ? 793 Mn towards
computers, buildings, plant and equipment, computer software and others.
Additions
to right-of-use assets by ? 1,661 Mn towards
buildings
and computers.
Intangible
assets under development pertain to the development cost of software dedicated to the
automation, management, and monitoring of mobile networks.
Depreciation
and amortization expense for FY 24 was
?
2,667 Mn.
Goodwill
Goodwill
represents the excess of purchase consideration over the net assets of acquired
subsidiaries. The increase in Goodwill of ? 329 Mn during FY24 represents foreign currency
translation adjustments. The Group tests goodwill for impairment on an annual basis. Based
on the evaluation of cash flow projections for DET business and market capitalization of
DLM, there were no indicators for impairment in FY 24.
Non-current
investments
Non-current
investments have increased from ?3,463 Mn as of March 31, 2023, to ?3,598 Mn as of March
31, 2024, primarily due to the accrual of interest on perpetual bonds ?267 Mn and offset
by reduction in other investments.
Cash
and bank balances
Total
cash and bank balances consist of following:
|
Particulars
|
As of
March 31,
2024
|
As of
March 31,
2023
|
Cash
and cash equiv- alents
|
4,848
|
6,215
|
Bank
balances
|
4,987
|
979
|
Cash
and Bank
balances
|
9,835
|
7,194
During
the year, the Group generated free cash flow from operations of ? 6,479 Mn representing
92% conversion of PAT for FY 24.
Increase
in closing balance of cash and bank balances is due to proceeds from IPO on listing of
Cyient DLM Limited on National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited on July 10,
2023 of ? 6,590 Mn and offset by the short term and long term loan repayments during the
year.
The
Company deploys its surplus funds in fixed deposits, bonds, mutual funds and other
approved instruments in line with an approved policy.
Trade
receivables
The
trade receivables have increased from ?11,271 Mn as of March 31, 2023, to ? 12,617 Mn as
of March 31, 2024.
The
Group has DSO (Days sales outstanding) at 83 days as of March 31, 2024 and 78 days at
March 31, 2023. {DSO is computed considering trade receivables and unbilled receivables}
The
Company regularly monitors unbilled revenue, separately as well as collectively, along
with trade receivables.
Other
current assets
Other
current assets have increased from ?7,372 Mn as of March 31, 2023, to ?7,705 Mn as of
March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in unbilled receivables by ? 239 Mn.
Financial
Ratios
Following
are ratios for the current financial year and their comparison with the preceding
financial year, along with explanations where the change has been 25% or more when
compared to the immediately preceding financial year:
|
Sl.
No
|
Ratio
description
|
March
31,
2024
|
March
31,
2023
|
Vari-
ance
|
Explana-
tion
|
1
|
Debtors
turnover (in days)
|
83
|
78
|
(6)%
|
2
|
Inventory
turnover (in days)
|
138
|
177
|
22%
|
3
|
Interest
coverage ratio
|
8.7
|
7.8
|
12%
|
4
|
Current
ratio
|
2.15
|
1.58
|
57%
|
Note
(i)
|
5
|
Debt
equity ratio
|
0.10
|
0.27
|
63%
|
Note
(ii)
|
6
|
Operating
margin (%)
|
18.2%
|
16.7%
|
9.3%
|
Note
(iii)
|
7
|
Net
profit
margin
(%)
|
9.6%
|
8.6%
|
11.7%
|
8
|
Return
on net worth (%)
|
17.0%
|
15.6%
|
9%
Current
ratio has increased due to repayment of short-
term
borrowings of ?2,654 Mn during the year.
Decrease
in debt-equity ratio is due to repayment of both short term and long-term borrowings of
?4,810 Mn during the year.
Operating
margin is arrived without considering the impact of exceptional items.
People
Function
Our
associates being key to our growth and progress continue to be the most valued asset.
Continuous focus on associate well-being, growth and engagement led us to earn an all-
time high associate satisfaction score proving our efforts to build a fully energized,
competent and satisfied workforce.
Our
committed efforts in valuing our associate engagement has also been recognized this year
by the Economic Timess independent research, recognizing Cyient as one of the Most
Progressive Places To Work in India in 2023-24.
Managerial
and Leadership
Our
focus this year has been to enhance and develop our Managerial and Leadership skills.
Allowing us to continue to build a robust pipeline for the future. Managers and Senior
Managers underwent Emerging Leader Program, and Director and Senior Directors completed
the Business Leader Program. These programs were 11-months in duration and include
workshops, leader talks, action learning projects all of which allows the participants to
develop crucial skills and broaden their exposure to the business as well as give them the
opportunity to work with colleagues from across Cyient. Managing@Cyient program is an
ongoing initiative which is a global consistent program designed to build managerial
skills to both new and existing managers.
We
successfully completed the Women in Leadership program with 43 participants and have
expanded this to 60 participants this year. The program includes workshops, mentoring and
talks & Q&A sessions from inspirational women leaders within and outside of
Cyient.
We
have continued to develop competency across key elements to equip our Managers in Sales,
Account Leadership, Project Management , Cultural Awareness and Management Development.
Delivering Sales training to equip our sales force to build strong relationships with our
customers enabling demand creation and sales.
Project
and Program Management capabilities, delivering a series of training and certification
programs, PMI – PMP, PMI – AGILE and Certified Scrum Master have been under
continued focus.
Technical
Competency Development
Cyient
prioritizes technical competency development to transition into a fully digital
organization. The company has implemented new programs aligned with key MegaTrends and
disruptive technologies, ensuring future readiness.
Investments
in associates skills and capabilities in FY23 had established a solid foundation, with
FY24 programs to continue this progress.
The
Technology Leadership Program is a cornerstone of our efforts. This program equips our
associates with the skills to navigate digital disruption and understand the drivers of
the evolving technology landscape. By challenging conventional thinking, participants
uncover the unspoken emotional needs of our customers, master co-diagnosis, and
effectively communicate the business value we offer. This empowers us to strengthen
existing accounts and win new customers while embodying our vision of creatively applying
technology to solve meaningful problems. 100 SMEs/Technical managers have graduated from
this intensive six-month program.
Several
awareness sessions were organized to equip our associates at Cyient with cutting-edge
knowledge of emerging megatrends and disruptive technologies. Participants in this program
have completed various courses to earn certifications in areas such as Digital Healthcare,
Industry 4.0 and Smart Operations, Intelligent and Meta- Mobility, and Sustainability.
We
have skilled 5370+ associates in digital, emerging technologies, and traditional skills.
These areas include Generative AI, Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Software Development,
Software Testing, Fiber Optics Design, Design and Drafting, Manufacturing, Analysis and
Simulation, and Project Management, and ~550 associates were certifications in technical
and project management areas. Our cross- skilling initiative has resulted in the
redeployment of 1400+ associates. Also our Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) have curated an
extensive suite of digital content to streamline the technical induction process. These
investments in skill enhancement have significantly improved expertise, productivity,
innovation, adaptability, customer engagement, and accelerated project timelines.
Diversity,
Equity and Inclusion (DEI)
Diverse
teams lead to improved creativity and problem- solving skills, enhancing productivity and
better performance. Furthermore, an inclusive work culture can reduce employee turnover,
lowering recruitment and training costs.
One of
our DEI objectives has been to increase our gender ratios, especially in management and
executive positions. In 2023, we launched our Women in Leadership program which was a
combination of development workshops and mentoring. The program will now become a regular
part of our development curriculum, and we will continue to increase the number of female
associates that participate.
We
also recognize that DEI is not just about gender, and it is critical to get participation
and ownership across all Cyients business units and functions. Therefore, a DEI cross
functional team as been established. The mission of the team is to create a collaborative
workplace that supports diverse thinking and inspires talented people to reach their
potential. It is to also create and sustain a workplace culture that values and promotes
diversity, equity, and inclusion, ensuring that all associates feel welcomed, respected,
and empowered to contribute their unique perspectives.
Retention,
Benefits and Wellness for our workforce
Our
Total Rewards philosophy is based on driving a high- performance culture focusing on the
three Cs– Compensation & Benefits, Career Growth & Learning and, Culture.
Total
Rewards framework is based on the principles of pay equity which includes competitive and
fair pay, both fixed and variable. It promotes equality regardless of gender, age, or
race, and is focused on driving differentiated performance. Weve offered a comprehensive
range of inclusive benefits, that cater to individual needs and are industry aligned.
Wellness
is ingrained in our culture, reaching associates through various channels.
Maintaining
mental and physical fitness yields positive outcomes, and at Cyient, we prioritize the
happiness of our associates. Providing such sessions demonstrates a commitment to
supporting employees holistic health and can lead to improved morale, increased
productivity, and a positive work culture overall
Wellbeing
Wednesdays, a special series to ensure that medical guidance is available to all our
associates. virtual series, which has now reached 175 episodes have associates unravel
many unknown medical facts.
Wellness
challenges such as yoga, zumba, cycling, walking, and running were launched and saw
massive participation both at the Cyient campus and virtually.
The
Mental Health series, in collaboration with 1 to 1 Help was launched to promote positive
mental health programs and raise awareness about seeking assistance for depression and
distress.
