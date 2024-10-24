|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Cyient Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half - year ended 30 September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|30 Jun 2024
|Cyient Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2024
|11 Apr 2024
|Cyient Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approve and take on record the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today have: 1. Approved the audited financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024; 2. Approved the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries under (Ind AS) for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024; 3. Recommended a final dividend of INR 18/- (i.e 360 %) per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 4. Approved the re-appointment of Statutory Auditors S R Batilboi & Associates LLP (FRN:101049W /E300004) for a second term of five consecutive years commencing form the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. Re-appointment of Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|31 Dec 2023
|Cyient Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board of Directors Meeting for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)
